The Best Cheap Phones for (Almost) Every Budget

The lower end of the smartphone market often gets too competitive with manufacturers pushing all sorts of features and specifications to impress buyers. Therefore, you may have a great deal of options to choose, however, the availability of cheap and not so cheap handsets can make the decision of purchasing a cell phone far more confusing. The common observation is customers struggling to choose between features and prices. On the one hand, there are truly good budget phones and on the other, you can come across a selective range of moderately-priced devices. Typically, the best buy in budgeted phones should provide you with a good balance of performance, features, and price. Here is the list of cheap phones to get within every budget.

Moto G Stylus

The G-series of Motorola phones initiated the arrival of reasonable smart phones that are affordable as well for the last few years. The new Moto G Stylus is the latest addition in this category although you may fail to get similar performance as the previous entries in the section of budgeted smart phones. The Moto G Stylus comes with a versatile screen, 4K mAh battery, 48-MP camera, and a Micro SD card slot to get over the built-in storage of 128 GB. Therefore, performance is not one of the crucial aspects of this device.

However, the Snapdragon 665 chip helps in running the games and apps moderately. The software of the device is streamlined but the absence of NFC does not allow you make contactless payments. Depending on your focus, you need to choose a device. For instance, if you are eyeing on the battery life of a device but not ready to pay more, you can get Moto G Power with a 5K mAh battery, which can make the charge last for three days.

TCL 10 Pro

TCL is a household name for affordable television sets and the company has manufactured phones under big brands such as Blackberry and Alcatel. But TCL 10L and TCL 10 Pro are the two devices that are showing a steady start. The TCL 10 Pro comes packed with Snapdragon 675 chipset and the standalone feature of this device is the 6.5-inch OLED screen, which is bright and sharp and lets the device glow in daylight. The 4.5K mAh battery can run throughout the day, even with heavy use, and the four-camera system fits into different lighting conditions. The glass back of the device deserves attention but does not make it fragile. Overall, it is a good deal for smartphone buyers.

Motorola One Macro

The Motorola One Macro demonstrates that you do not need to spend massively to acquire a good smartphone. Surprisingly, the display, speakers, and the battery life of the device can take you by surprise. The shortcomings in the camera specs should not run your temp to purchase this device as the Android Pie 9 is one of the highlights of this device. While other devices at this price can supersede Macro One, you are in for the best device if your focus is in stock Android.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is the best option to get in the segment of mid-range devices. The device resembles the flagship models of Mi, and the glass design with a magnificent dual camera with 48MP can enhance the interest of the audience. While the IR blaster and the headphone jack of this device are attractive, the battery life and the big-sized screen are the real takers.

Furthermore, the dual-SIM functionality and the Micro-SD card slot can make you ignore the absence of NFC given the price and the other features of the device. Wireless charging, waterproofing, and in-display fingerprint scanner are some of the other features to note in Xiaomi Redmi Note 7. With devices including Snapdragon costing way more, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 provides value for money.

iPhone SE 2020

For people looking forward to an affordable mobile phone from Apple, iPhone SE is the best device to pick. Although the devices may not include all the premium features of the flagship devices of Apple, it offers a fantastic bargain from this brand. The small-sized device comes with a 4.7-inch screen, which is far less than most of the smart phones today. However, you can get the modern-day facilities of wireless charging and IP67 water resistance.

The feature that makes the iPhone SE special is the A 13 Bionic processor, which is similar to the one you find in iPhone 11 Pro, which is far more expensive. If you consider this device based on its performance, it can supersede all the other options at this price. While the device makes it easy for you to run the games and apps without any impediments, Apple can help you update the device within a gap of four to five years.

Even though you can capture some good shots with the single rear camera, it may not be a pleasurable experience to take photos without the Night Mode. Therefore, the photo-sessions might be good in low light conditions. Moreover, the glass back is not robust, so you can get a case.

One Plus 7T

Even though the successors of One Plus 7T have already arrived, it is still a good grab within your budget. The features of the device can compete with the advanced iPhones and the latest Android phones. Would you find an AMOLED screen, 8 GB of RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, and 128 GB of internal storage within an affordable range? The good news is that the Android 10 version of the software will update to 11 and 12 in 2021. Furthermore, the three rear cameras with 2X zoom lens and in-display fingerprint scanner add to the zeal of buying this device. The downsides of the device are no wireless charging, headphone jack, and the glass design making the phone more fragile. Moreover, it is not waterproof, only slash proof.

The final word

When picking from the range of affordable devices, you should not only set your eyes on the price of the device. Using a mobile in the store for a few minutes cannot help you to learn whether it proves good in the long run. You should read the reviews carefully and make an informed decision.