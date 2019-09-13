Best Electric Cars 2019 – A Buyers Guide

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Electric cars were one of man’s wildest dream but are now a reality even growing in popularity. The best electric cars are comfortable, extremely quiet, environmentally friendly, cheap to maintain and overly fun to drive. Continuous developments in the electric cars sector have seen the advancement in battery technology to improve the distance covered by electric cars in a single charge.

2019 saw the release of sophisticated electric vehicles from traditional automakers giving Tesla some real competition. Various car makers including Audi, BMW, and Porsche have released impressive electric vehicles (EVs) that target the general consumer. Latest EVs tend to be purpose-built incorporating aesthetics and technology including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Alexa as well as other technologies that allow the owner to remotely monitor and control charging.

Below are some of the best EVs that have hit the market in 2019.

2019 Jaguar I-Pace

The 2019 Jaguar I-Pace is giving Tesla a run for their money. The car is Jaguar’s first-ever full-electric car and comes with slick features to provide both speed and comfortability. It features twin electric motors that produce a mighty 395bhp of torque as well as 513lb ft. The Jaguar I-Pace is all-wheel drive and accelerates from 0 to 62mph in just 4.8 seconds. A single charge can take you 298 miles. Prices start at $86,000 depending on the dealer.

2019 Mercedes-Benz EQC

EQC, Mercedes first all-electric car is a remarkable SUV EV that comes with twin electric motors providing sufficient power(300kW) to cover 259 miles with a single charge. The car can sprint from 0-62mph in 5.1 seconds and comes full of technology including the automatic collision avoidance, voice-controlled smart-assistant and a navigation system that can detect nearby charging stations. The 80kWh battery pack consists of 384 lithium-ion cells that can charge to full capacity within an hour via a DC fast charger. The car id ideal for large families looking for spacious EVs. The EQC is ideal for buyers who are not well vast with electric cars and are looking to make a switch from the traditional gasoline cars to EVs. Prices start at 80, 000 dollars.

Audi e-Tron

The 2019 Audi e-Tron SUV is the first full-electrical model from Audi. This new era electric all-wheel SUV combines comfort and space to provide users with the most pleasing driving experience. The Audi e-Tron is ideal for everyday use with a combined electric power consumption of 26.4-22.9 kWh/100 km. Its performance is quite rapid and feels just like a normal car. A prominent feature of this EV is the charging port found on each of the front wings allowing you to charge the vehicle from either side. A single charge can take you up to 248 miles with an acceleration of 0-62mph in 5.7 sec. Prices start at $ 74,800.

2019 Nissan Leaf

The 2019 Nissan Leaf is the world’s first mass production of electric cars in v2.0. Nationwide availability of the first-generation Nissan Leaf has been achieved by low prices as well as highway-safe top speed. The 2019 release comes with upgraded battery capacity and a new design to match Nissan’s brand look. A single charge can take you up to 239 miles and it’s extremely cost-effective. Prices start at $29,990 which is much cheaper compared to available all-electric cars.

2019 Tesla Model 3

The all-new 2019 Tesla Model 3 is the least expensive as compared to all available Tesla models targeted for the general consumer. Tesla is credited as the leaders in the creation of electric cars as they didn’t disappoint in the creation of the Model 3. It comes with the option of dual-motor all-wheel drive, 20” Performance Wheels, and Brakes and lowered suspension for total control ideal for all weather conditions. With a top speed of 162 mph, stability at high speeds has been improved with a carbon fiber spoiler. The Model 3 also features an autopilot advanced safety and convenience feature that assist you in long-distance driving which can be burdensome. Prices start at $35,000.

Conclusion

While electric cars are in full revolution, most carmakers are still up to two years from launching their proper standalone mainstream cars. In the coming years, we are likely to see improvements in EVs technology with increased mass production. Before choosing an electric car, you would want to go over mycarneedsthis.com to select an EV that best suits you.