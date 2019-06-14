Best Inflatable Paddle Boards for Beginners

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

No matter if you are a total beginner or if you are an advanced beginner, there are probably a few things that you already know about paddleboarding, for example, it looks fun and you really want to have one. However, if that is what you know, you might find that this article to the best paddle boards is where you should start. Before we go onto the main point of this article, let’s first take a look at how to choose the right paddle board for you.

How to choose the right paddle board

There are specific things that you should look out for when you are starting out. Firstly, you need to make sure that the paddle board is stable. While you will need some practice to be able to stand upright on it, no one will succeed during their first tries. So, you should look for a board that is close to 11 feet long and 30 inches wide in order to ensure that it will be stable. The second things, of course, is the price. There is no reason for you to buy an advanced board that is expensive if you will quickly advance to a better paddle boarder.

Also, there are a few types of SUP to choose from and the right one for you will be what will help you advance. SUPs are the best paddle boards for beginners, thanks to them being extra-stable and versatile. While paddling on SUPs is great for beginners to learn on, they are also good for the advanced users who want to cover larger distances. And lastly, there is the construction where you will have to choose an inflatable or epoxy SUP. The inflatable paddle boards are good for beginners, since they are softer to fall on, easier to transport, and thanks to the fact that they can be deflated and rolled up, it will be easy to store them as well.

The best Paddle Board for beginners

1. Crossbreed 11 inflatable sup board

This inflatable SUP that is versatile and large enough for children and adults is quite a selling point. It is 11 feet long and 34 inches wide, it is stable and sturdy on the water, and it is wide enough to sustain more than one paddler.

2. Irocker 11

Despite the fact that this paddle board is filled with nothing but air, it is a pretty popular choice when it comes to boards for beginners. Its weight limit is similar to hard boards when inflated, and the implementation of military grade materials makes it sturdy and good for beginners.

3. Easy Rider 11’6’’ Blu Wave SUP

This SUP that is sturdy and slightly oversized (11 feet long and 6 inches wide), is said to be the new go-to for beginners. It is a great all level beginners’ board and the GoPro attachment that goes with it will be a nice addition for when you get better at paddleboarding and when you want to show off your new skills.

4. Irocker Inflatable Paddle board 304 centimeters

Just like the Irocker mentioned before, this board has military-grade durability and it is extremely rigid, which is also one of its best qualities. The manufacturers and users claim that you can run into rocks with it and that there will be no long-lasting damage to it. Hence, this is what makes it perfect for beginners.

Conclusion

As you can see, it is not that difficult to choose a paddle board. All you have to do is consider the price, design, and size and you will be able to make a quick decision.