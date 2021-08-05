9 Best Online Puzzle Games

We have discussed earlier how mathematical and puzzle games are like food for our brain. Today we are here with some amazing puzzle games that you can play from any device on your browser.

These different types of puzzles range from very easy to head-scratching level.

Waiting for your turn for something in a public place? Had long hours of work or study and now looking for some relaxing time? Here are the 10 best online puzzle games to kill your boredom and boost your brain activities.

1. 2048

It is easy-to-play but difficult-to-win. You can play 2048arena.com as well through phone apps. It is a mathematical puzzle game where you have to merge similar numbers placed side by side in 4*4 tiles. It starts with 2s and 4s appearing on your screen and all other numbers will be their multiples that you created.

To win the game, you have to create bigger numbers as big as 2048, 4096, 8182, and so on. Though 2048, like most of the puzzle games, is for a single-player if you want to compete, there is a high score shown on the top as well.

The works very smoothly and can get you hooked for a long time. The best trick to succeed in the game is to keep the bigger number you create in one corner but still, it gets very challenging from there as well.

2. Tetris

We have all played Tetris in our childhood and today there are hundreds of its variants available online. Jstris.com has one of the most played Tetris versions online. It offers great competitiveness and versatility.

Players can also make their rooms. You can compete with online players or play solo games. Apart from the ‘live’ mode, there are different modes like Sprint, Cheese Map Downstack, Survival, Ultra, etc.

Before playing the game you should check the keyboard shortcuts and all the commands that can be performed. You can also customize these shortcuts.

3. Chess

The recent lockdown has shifted chess from boards to apps and websites to a large extent. Chess.com is probably the best place on the internet to play chess online.

Here you get ratings that are given by following similar criteria as International matches. You can play with the computer or choose to play with people worldwide who are online. They will be of similar ratings as yours and as you improve, you compete with better players.

The best thing about playing chess on this website is that you can also send match links to your friends and play with them. Strangers can also become friends and there is an option for live chat and inbox messages as well.

4. Hexa Knot

Hexa Knot is a simple puzzle game available on the crazygames website. It has 20 levels and as you progress, it gets tougher and interesting.

In this game, you have to place the scrambled hexagons on your screen and create the perfect pattern at the same time. If you like playing it, you can download its app from the Play Store or App Store for free.

5. THREE

This game is similar to 2048 we discussed in the starting but is based on merging 3 and its multiples. The 3s will either appear on your tiles or you can create them by joining the 1s and 2s. You have to move and merge the tiles with the 4 arrow keys. It is an addictive puzzle game and has the option to play music in the background.

6. Jigsaw Puzzle

Jigsaw Explorer is the hub for hundreds of jigsaw puzzles with different difficulty levels. You can choose to solve the puzzles of pictures in many categories like Amusement, Art, Mystery, Animals, Nature, etc. There are new puzzles added daily.

This can be the best jigsaw puzzle website for kids as you can give them a picture of their choice. Eg. If they like minions, just type ‘minions’ in the search bar, choose the puzzle and ask the kids to solve it.

On Jigsaw Explorer, you can also create a puzzle by uploading your own picture. If you want to play with your friends online, there is a ‘multiplayer’ option as well.

7. Sudoku

Sudoku is a household name because it used to appear in most newspapers. If you never found this interesting, you should try playing on this website.

There are 4 difficulty levels to choose from. You can choose to check for mistakes but the game won’t be challenging anymore. It has a timer as well to keep track of how much time you take to solve a puzzle.

8. 10×10

10*10 puzzle game is like Tetris but here you have to choose which blocks you want to fit out of 3 options shown on your screen. Unlike Tetris, here you can put the block anywhere without any base.

As a line gets completed, it disappears from the screen. You have to make sure that there is enough space for the new 3 sets of blocks. If there is no space, the game is over.

Though it is a fun game for kids you too can play it for calming your brain.

9. Rotate

This is one of the toughest puzzle games you will play online. It is like a Mario game but you have to figure out the best way for the protagonist by rotating the screen with the arrow key. It means he can walk against gravity. You have to make sure he doesn’t fall on the spikes and dies.

Conclusion

Puzzle games play an exceptional role in cognitive development. They take a short duration and are mostly free. These were the 10 best puzzle games you can play online anywhere. We hope you will find 2048 and other games interesting.