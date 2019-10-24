Best Places to Travel to And The Hotels to Stay In

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

If you are looking for a destination to visit during your next holiday, you might be overwhelmed with the number of hotels, motels, and hostel choices that you have. If you found yourself in this situation, this article might be able to help you.

In the text below, you will be able to see the best places to travel to, as well as the best hotels to stay at those locations. Let’s take a closer look:

1. Hotel Mama Shelter – Paris, France

Chocolate, the Eiffel Tower, and amazing fashion – who would not want to go to this magnificent place? Paris is the city of love and fashion and if you have opted for this incredible capital for your next vacation, do not miss a chance to stay at this quite funky and fun hotel Mama Shelter. The breakfast and rooftop bar is incredible and definitely worth mentioning, and if you are looking for a hotel that has that authentic Paris feel, look no further.

2. Boutique Hotel Campo de’ Fiori – Rome, Italy

Italy is famous for its history, Roman mythology, and pizza, and if you have opted for this location for your next holiday, do not forget to try their amazing ice cream called gelato. Also, if you are looking for a homey and comfortable place to stay while in Rome, choose this well-designed hotel which has rooms with breathtaking drapes, shining chandeliers, and wooden beams.

3. The East London Hotel – London, United Kingdom

Famous for Harry Potter, The Queen, and Big Ben, London is packed with activities and experiences that you will never forget. And if you are visiting London for your next holiday, opt for this contemporary, budget-friendly hotel. So, once you are done with exploring London’s streets and history, or if you perhaps want to get cover from the frequent rain, choose this lovely, contemporary hotel for resting or taking cover before going on your next English adventure.

4. Hotel Chic & Basic Born – Barcelona

Ah, the wonderful and lively Barcelona. The incredible architecture, exquisite soccer, and amazing sightseeing spots are some of the reasons for visiting this diverse and warm country. And, according to the expert team from RecommendeRoom, one of the most budget-friendly, yet incredibly well-designed hotel will be a soothing retreat after a long day of discovering new places, tastes, and sights. What is even better about this hotel is that it is quite near the Picasso museum, hence, if you are a fan of art, you will be several minutes away from it.

5. Aparthotel Zoku – Amsterdam, The Netherlands

After Venice in Italy, Amsterdam is the most watery city in the world. The historic buildings, the canals, the Anne Frank house, and, of course, the open-mindedness of Amsterdam’s people is why you need to visit this amazing place. If you opted for this location in Europe and if you are a creative person, Aparthotel Zoku should be your first hotel choice. It is bright, well-designed, and professional and it will provide you with a perfect place for resting after sightseeing or partying all night.

Conclusion

As you were able to learn, the five places and hotels in this article are all perfect as your next holiday destination. Hence, do not waste any more time and start planning your next adventure!