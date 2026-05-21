25 Best Solo Female Travel Destinations in 2026 (Safe, Affordable & Unforgettable)

I started this trip with a ridiculous spreadsheet of travel destinations and a very unrealistic promise to myself. Two years. Twenty five countries. One backpack. No waiting for friends to “maybe” book flights. As I also work remotely, I decided to make it work and live a little.

At first, I thought safety meant low crime rates. Then I realized solo female travel is more about mental comfort. Could I walk home after dinner without rehearsing emergency plans? Could I sit alone without attracting attention? Could I get lost without panicking?

Some places looked safe online and felt exhausting in real life. Others surprised me completely. These 25 solo female travel destinations stayed on my list because I kept relaxing into them instead of staying alert the entire time.

1. Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo was the first city during my two years abroad where I realized I had stopped preparing escape plans everywhere I went. I remember sitting alone at a ramen counter in Shibuya close to midnight, half distracted by my phone, and suddenly noticing nobody was paying attention to me at all. After traveling through places where I constantly stayed alert, that felt huge. This was one of the greatest first time solo female travel destinations.

Safety:

Tokyo genuinely felt calm for solo women. I used trains late at night without worrying, convenience stores stayed open everywhere, and solo dining was completely normal. I never dealt with catcalling or uncomfortable attention. Public transportation was also so reliable that I rarely needed taxis, which removed a major stress point for me. Japan consistently ranks among the safest countries globally for low crime and public safety.

Affordability:

Tokyo can be expensive, but it became manageable once I stopped treating it like a luxury trip. Business hotels usually cost me between $55 and $85 per night. Convenience store meals often stayed under $10, and subway passes saved me constantly.

What made it unforgettable:

Early mornings in Asakusa before crowds arrived.

Wandering through tiny side streets in Shimokitazawa.

Eating convenience store pancakes at 1 AM after getting lost in Shinjuku.

Also, do not skip teamLab Planets or an evening around Shibuya Crossing.

Tokyo somehow feels massive and peaceful at the same time.

2. Lisbon, Portugal

Lisbon became one of those travel destinations I kept mentally comparing everywhere else to afterward. My first few days were rough because those hills are genuinely exhausting with luggage, especially in summer. Still, once I settled in, the city started feeling incredibly easy to exist in alone. Among all the safest countries for solo female travelers, Portugal consistently felt the easiest for me socially.

Safety:

What stood out most was how socially relaxed Lisbon felt. Women were out alone constantly, even later at night. Restaurants stayed busy, public squares remained active, and I rarely felt isolated walking home after dinner. Public transportation was straightforward, rideshares were affordable, and locals usually helped when I looked confused instead of taking advantage of it. Portugal also regularly ranks highly for peace and solo traveler safety.

Affordability:

Compared to many Western European capitals, Lisbon felt reasonable. Guesthouses usually cost me around $45 to $75 per night. Coffee and pastries became my cheapest survival habit because breakfasts often stayed under $6. Trams and trains were inexpensive enough that day trips never felt financially stressful.

What made it unforgettable:

The miradouros completely won me over. I spent ridiculous amounts of time sitting at viewpoints watching the city change colors at sunset.

Do not miss Sintra, even if everyone tells you it is touristy.

Also, wandering Alfama early in the morning before crowds arrive felt completely different from the busy afternoon version tourists usually see.

3. Taipei, Taiwan

Taipei quietly became one of my favorite solo female travel destinations because daily life there felt so manageable. After months of complicated transportation systems, stressful neighborhoods, and constant navigation mistakes, Taipei almost felt easy in comparison. I remember thinking, “Oh, so solo travel does not always have to feel mentally exhausting.”

Safety:

Taipei was one of the few cities where I felt genuinely comfortable walking alone at night while distracted. The MRT system was clean, bright, simple to understand, and full of women traveling alone. Convenience stores were everywhere, which sounds minor until you need water, Wi Fi, or help late at night. I also noticed very little harassment compared to several European cities I visited afterward. Taiwan is consistently praised by solo female travelers for public safety and reliable infrastructure.

Affordability:

Taipei gave me some breathing room financially after Japan. Local meals usually cost between $4 and $10, and night markets made eating cheaply very easy. Hotels averaged around $50 to $85 depending on location, while public transportation stayed inexpensive the entire time.

Taipei became one of the most affordable solo female travel destinations I visited in Asia because daily expenses stayed low without sacrificing comfort.

What made it unforgettable:

Raohe Night Market honestly became part of my nightly routine. I still think about the black pepper buns there. One evening I sat near the river after getting completely lost and realized I was not scared anymore, just curious.

Also, please take a day trip to Jiufen. Yes, it is popular online, but it deserves the hype.

4. Copenhagen, Denmark

Copenhagen made me realize how much easier solo female travel becomes when a city is designed well. I spent my first evening there walking along the canals alone after dinner and noticed something simple but important. Women were jogging, biking, sitting outside with headphones on, completely relaxed. That usually tells me more than any safety ranking.

Safety:

The city felt extremely organized and predictable, especially at night. Public transportation was reliable, streets stayed well lit, and bike infrastructure made getting around feel safe even without taxis. I also noticed very little aggressive behavior around nightlife areas compared to other European capitals. Denmark regularly ranks highly for safety and quality of life.

Affordability:

Copenhagen is not chiapas a solo female travel destination, honestly. Hostels often started around $45, while hotels easily reached $120 plus. Still, biking everywhere saved money, and supermarkets helped a lot for meals.

What made it unforgettable:

Nyhavn at sunrise was probably my favorite moment there because the city felt quiet before tourists arrived.

Also, do not skip Tivoli Gardens at night. I expected it to feel overrated and ended up staying for hours.

5. Chiang Mai, Thailand

Chiang Mai felt completely different from Bangkok for me. Slower, easier, less mentally draining. After several chaotic travel destinations, arriving there almost felt like finally unclenching my shoulders. I ended up staying nearly three weeks (working from there) because daily life became so comfortable.

Safety:

The old city was one of the easiest places I navigated alone in Southeast Asia. Cafés, markets, and coworking spaces were full of solo travelers, especially women. I felt comfortable walking short distances at night, though I still stayed cautious around nightlife areas and isolated streets. Thailand generally feels welcoming for solo female travelers, but common sense still matters.

Affordability:

Chiang Mai was one of the cheapest destinations on my list. Apartments averaged around $25 to $45 per night, and local meals often cost under $4.

What made it unforgettable:

The night markets completely pulled me in.

I also loved early mornings around the temples before the heat started.

One weekend, I joined a cooking class alone and accidentally spent six hours laughing with strangers I had met ten minutes earlier.

6. Reykjavik, Iceland

Iceland was one of the few places where I rented a car alone without second guessing myself every five minutes. Reykjavik itself felt small and calm, but the biggest thing I noticed was how safe the country felt outside the capital too.

Safety:

I rarely felt uneasy there, even walking alone late at night. Harassment levels felt extremely low, and locals generally kept respectful distance. Roads were well maintained, emergency infrastructure was strong, and English was spoken almost everywhere. Iceland consistently ranks among the safest countries globally.

Affordability:

Iceland was expensive, no way around it. Budget hotels often started around $100 to $140. Grocery stores became essential very quickly, especially if you road trip.

What made it unforgettable:

Driving the South Coast alone felt surreal in the most grounded way possible.

Black sand beaches, waterfalls, tiny roadside cafés, and long quiet drives completely changed the pace of my trip.

Also, seeing the northern lights for the first time felt worth every expensive grocery bill.

7. Seoul, South Korea

Seoul took me a few days to understand. At first, I found it overwhelming because the city moves fast and the subway system looked confusing immediately after arrival. Then I started noticing something important. Women were alone everywhere. Cafés, restaurants, convenience stores, trains at night. Nobody stared at them and nobody cared. This was one of the calmer solo female travel destinations I had.

Safety:

That normality made a huge difference for me mentally. Public transportation was extremely reliable, stations stayed bright and busy, and I rarely felt isolated walking alone. Seoul also had some of the best convenience store culture I experienced anywhere, which helped late at night constantly. South Korea is generally considered very safe for solo female travelers.

Affordability:

Hotels averaged around $60 to $90 in central areas. Subway rides stayed cheap, and convenience store meals honestly saved my budget more than once.

What made it unforgettable:

I loved wandering through Ikseon dong at night and spending hours in tiny cafés.

Also, do not miss a visit to Gyeongbokgung Palace early in the morning before tour groups arrive.

8. Ljubljana, Slovenia

Ljubljana surprised me more than almost anywhere else on this list. I added Slovenia almost randomly during my second year traveling and expected to stay only four days. I stayed nearly two weeks because the city felt calm in a way I had not experienced for months. Slovenians were so welcoming, I felt like I wanted to move there. Highly recommended solo female travel destination.

Safety:

The city center is compact, walkable, and extremely easy to navigate alone. I regularly walked back to my hotel late without feeling tense. Streets stayed active without becoming chaotic, and harassment levels felt very low. Slovenia also ranks well for safety and political stability. (visitslovenia.com)

Affordability:

Compared to nearby Italy or Austria, Ljubljana felt reasonable. Hotels averaged about $55 to $85, while meals usually stayed between $10 and $18.

What made it unforgettable:

Lake Bled deserves the attention it gets online, honestly.

I also loved mornings by the Ljubljanica River before the city became busy.

Everything felt relaxed there without becoming boring.

9. Singapore

Singapore was probably the easiest major city I traveled through alone. Usually large cities exhaust me after a few days because transportation, safety, and navigation become mentally draining. Singapore felt almost frictionless.

Safety:

I never worried much about public transportation, even late at night. Streets were clean, stations were well lit, and the city felt extremely organized. I also noticed almost zero aggressive behavior or street harassment while traveling there alone. Singapore consistently ranks among the safest cities globally. (cntraveler.com)

Affordability:

Accommodation was expensive compared to other Southeast Asian destinations. Budget hotels often started around $90. Still, hawker centers helped balance costs because meals could easily stay under $8.

What made it unforgettable:

The hawker food culture completely pulled me in. I spent one entire evening at Maxwell Food Centre trying random dishes alone while talking to locals sitting nearby.

Also, walking through Gardens by the Bay at night genuinely felt worth the crowds.

10. Vienna, Austria

Vienna felt extremely steady to me from the moment I arrived. Some cities take days before you understand how to move through them safely. Vienna made sense almost immediately. I remember taking the subway alone late at night after a concert and realizing how calm public transportation still felt.

Safety:

The city stayed well organized even after dark. Trains were reliable, stations were clean, and I rarely dealt with aggressive behavior or harassment. I also appreciated how walkable the central districts felt because I did not constantly depend on taxis. Austria regularly ranks highly for safety and political stability. High recommendation for solo female travel destination.

Affordability:

Vienna was more affordable than I expected compared to Paris or London. Hotels usually cost me around $70 to $110, while public transportation passes helped keep costs manageable.

What made it unforgettable:

I loved spending slow mornings in old cafés reading and people watching for hours without feeling rushed.

Also, do not skip Schönbrunn Palace early in the morning before crowds start building.

11. Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne ended up becoming one of the easiest cities for me to settle into long term. Some destinations are exciting but exhausting after a week. Melbourne actually became more comfortable the longer I stayed.

Safety:

I noticed quickly how normal solo life felt there. Women sat alone in cafés constantly, public transportation stayed active late, and most neighborhoods I visited felt socially relaxed. I still stayed cautious at night in quieter areas, but overall the city felt predictable and easy to navigate. Australia is generally considered one of the safer destinations for solo female travelers. (timeout.com)

Affordability:

Accommodation was not cheap. Hotels often started around $90 to $130. Still, free trams in central areas helped a lot, and café meals were usually filling enough to stretch across half the day.

What made it unforgettable:

The café culture completely ruined me for other cities afterward.

I also loved walking through Fitzroy and spending afternoons around Queen Victoria Market.

12. Prague, Czech Republic

Prague surprised me because I expected it to feel more touristy and stressful than it actually did. Yes, parts of the center get crowded, but outside peak tourist streets, the city felt calmer and more local than I imagined.

Safety:

I felt comfortable using trams alone, even at night, and the city center stayed lively without feeling chaotic. Pickpocketing exists in tourist areas, so I stayed alert there, but overall Prague felt physically safe for solo women. The public transportation system also made moving around very easy.

Affordability:

Prague was one of the more budget friendly European capitals I visited. Hotels averaged around $50 to $85, while local restaurants stayed surprisingly affordable outside tourist squares.

What made it unforgettable:

I loved early mornings crossing Charles Bridge before crowds arrived. One rainy evening, I accidentally spent three hours inside a tiny underground jazz bar and honestly did not want to leave.

Do not skip the views from Letná Park at sunset.

16. Tallinn, Estonia

Tallinn felt much more modern than I expected before arriving. I originally planned it as a short stop between larger European cities, but the combination of old architecture, quiet streets, and efficient daily life pulled me in quickly. The city somehow felt calm without becoming dull, which is harder to find than people think.

Safety:

I felt comfortable walking around the Old Town alone, even later in the evening. Public transportation was easy to understand, people generally respected personal space, and I rarely experienced unwanted attention. Estonia also has a strong digital infrastructure, which made daily travel logistics much easier. (visiteurope.com)

Affordability:

Tallinn was more affordable than Scandinavia while still feeling extremely organized. Hotels usually cost me around $50 to $80, and local restaurants stayed reasonable outside tourist squares.

What made it unforgettable:

The Old Town at night genuinely felt beautiful without trying too hard.

I also loved spending slow mornings in cafés near Telliskivi Creative City, which ended up becoming one of my favorite neighborhoods there.

17. Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver immediately felt outdoorsy in a very real way. People there genuinely spend time outside instead of just talking about it online. I remember arriving after several dense European cities and feeling relieved by how open everything looked.

Safety:

Most neighborhoods I stayed in felt walkable and socially relaxed, especially during the day. Public transportation was reliable, and I noticed many women commuting alone comfortably. Like any larger city, some downtown areas required more awareness at night, but overall Vancouver felt manageable for solo travel. Canada consistently ranks highly for safety and quality of life.

Affordability:

Accommodation was definitely expensive. Hotels often started around $110 plus, though public transportation and casual dining helped balance costs a little.

What made it unforgettable:

Walking the Stanley Park seawall alone became one of my favorite routines anywhere.

I also loved taking the ferry to Granville Island just to wander around without plans for an afternoon.

18. Hoi An, Vietnam

Hoi An felt softer and slower than most places I visited in Vietnam. After dealing with nonstop traffic and noise in larger cities, arriving there honestly felt like exhaling for the first time in weeks.

Safety:

The town was compact, walkable, and full of other travelers, including many solo women. I felt comfortable walking around the lantern filled streets at night because the area stayed active without becoming chaotic. Locals were generally respectful, and transportation between areas was simple to arrange. (theculturetrip.com)

Affordability:

Hoi An was one of the cheapest destinations on my list. Boutique hotels often cost between $25 and $50, while local meals regularly stayed under $5.

What made it unforgettable:

The lanterns along the river at night actually looked better in person than online, which rarely happens.

I also ended up getting custom clothes made there almost by accident, and somehow that turned into one of the funniest afternoons of my trip.

19. Edinburgh, Scotland

Edinburgh felt like one of those cities that slowly grows on you after a few days. At first, I mostly noticed the steep streets and unpredictable weather. Then I started spending long evenings wandering through small bookstores, old pubs, and quiet residential areas, and the city became much more personal.

Safety:

I found Edinburgh very manageable alone, especially around the central neighborhoods. Streets stayed active late into the evening, public transportation was reliable, and I rarely felt uncomfortable walking back to my hotel. Like most cities, some nightlife areas became louder late at night, but overall the atmosphere felt respectful and calm. Scotland is generally considered very safe for solo travelers. (visitscotland.com)

Affordability:

Edinburgh was moderately expensive, especially during festival periods. Hotels usually ranged from $80 to $130, though local cafés and public transportation stayed fairly reasonable.

What made it unforgettable:

I loved waking up early to walk through Dean Village before crowds appeared.

Also, sitting on Calton Hill at sunset became one of my favorite quiet moments anywhere in Europe.

20. Dubrovnik, Croatia

Dubrovnik was much busier than I expected during the day, but the atmosphere changed completely once cruise ship crowds disappeared in the evening. That ended up becoming my favorite version of the city.

Safety:

The Old Town felt very walkable, even after dark, because restaurants and cafés stayed active late. I also noticed many women traveling alone there, especially outside peak afternoon hours. Croatia is generally considered safe for solo female travelers, particularly along the coast.

Affordability:

Dubrovnik was more expensive than other Balkan destinations. Hotels often started around $90 in season, but bakeries, local cafés, and public buses helped keep daily costs manageable.

What made it unforgettable:

Walking the city walls early in the morning completely changed my opinion of Dubrovnik.

I also took a small boat trip to Lokrum Island alone one afternoon and honestly wished I had done it sooner.

21. Buenos Aires, Argentina

Buenos Aires felt energetic in a very human way. People stayed outside late, cafés stayed busy for hours, and dinner schedules made me completely lose track of normal eating times after a week.

Safety:

Some neighborhoods felt much more comfortable than others, so choosing where to stay mattered here more than in places like Japan or Iceland. Palermo and Recoleta generally felt safest and easiest for solo travelers. I stayed aware of my belongings, especially in crowded tourist zones, but overall I still found the city manageable with normal precautions.

Affordability:

Buenos Aires felt surprisingly affordable for long stays. Boutique hotels often ranged from $45 to $80, while steak dinners and wine regularly cost less than basic meals in Western Europe.

What made it unforgettable:

One of my favorite memories there was spending hours inside tiny cafés reading while rain poured outside.

Also, do not miss San Telmo on market days because the entire neighborhood feels completely different.

22. Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto felt much quieter than Tokyo, but not in a boring way. The city moved slower, mornings started earlier, and entire neighborhoods seemed built around walking instead of rushing. I ended up spending most days wandering without a strict plan because almost every small street led somewhere interesting.

Safety:

Kyoto felt extremely comfortable for solo travel, especially around public transportation and walkable areas. Trains and buses were reliable, streets stayed orderly even in busy tourist districts, and I rarely felt overwhelmed navigating alone. Like Tokyo, I noticed very little unwanted attention while traveling there. Japan consistently ranks highly for public safety and low crime. (japan.travel)

Affordability:

Kyoto was slightly cheaper than Tokyo overall. Business hotels often ranged from $50 to $85, while local noodle shops and convenience store meals helped keep food costs low.

What made it unforgettable:

Fushimi Inari early in the morning completely changed the experience for me because the crowds were still small.

I also loved wandering through Gion at night and spending hours around the Philosopher’s Path during quieter afternoons.

Do not skip Arashiyama either, especially early in the day before tour buses arrive.

23. Bergen, Norway

Bergen immediately felt smaller and calmer than Oslo, which I actually preferred after several busy cities in a row. Rain followed me through almost the entire trip there, but somehow it fit the atmosphere perfectly. The city felt cozy without trying too hard to impress tourists.

Safety:

I found Bergen extremely easy to navigate alone. Public transportation was reliable, locals were helpful when needed, and I rarely felt uncomfortable walking around the harbor or residential areas. Norway consistently ranks among the safest countries globally, especially for women traveling alone.

Affordability:

Norway was expensive overall, honestly. Hotels often started around $120, and restaurant prices added up quickly. Grocery stores and bakeries helped me manage daily costs better.

What made it unforgettable:

Taking the Fløibanen funicular for panoramic city views became one of my favorite evenings in Scandinavia.

I also loved walking through Bryggen early in the morning before the tourist crowds filled the area.

24. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur surprised me because I expected it to feel more difficult to navigate than it actually was. Instead, it became one of the easiest large cities for me to settle into in Southeast Asia. The mix of modern malls, local food stalls, and different cultures made daily life there feel constantly interesting.

Safety:

I felt comfortable using trains and rideshares throughout the city, especially in the central areas where most travelers stay. Large shopping centers, busy food streets, and active public spaces helped the city feel socially safe for solo women. Like any major city, I stayed alert in crowded tourist areas at night. (holidify.com)

Affordability:

Kuala Lumpur was one of the best value destinations on my list. Nice hotels often cost between $35 and $70, and local food courts regularly gave me full meals for under $5.

What made it unforgettable:

I kept going back to Jalan Alor because the food there was ridiculous in the best way possible.

Also, visiting the Batu Caves early in the morning before the heat and crowds built up was absolutely worth it.

25. Budapest, Hungary

Budapest ended up becoming one of my favorite cities for slow solo travel because it balanced history, nightlife, cafés, and affordability better than almost anywhere else I visited in Europe. I originally planned to stay five days and accidentally stayed almost two weeks because daily life there became very easy to settle into.

Safety:

Most central areas felt walkable and active even later at night, especially around District V and the Jewish Quarter. Public transportation was reliable, rideshares were inexpensive, and I noticed many women comfortably moving around alone. Like in Prague, I stayed more alert in crowded tourist areas because of pickpocketing risks, but overall the city felt manageable and welcoming for solo female travelers.

Affordability:

Budapest was one of the best value cities in Europe for me. Hotels regularly ranged from $45 to $80, public transportation was cheap, and full restaurant meals often cost less than lunch in Western Europe.

What made it unforgettable:

The thermal baths completely lived up to the hype, especially Széchenyi Baths early in the morning before crowds arrived.

I also loved walking along the Danube at night because the Parliament building honestly looked incredible after dark.

Do not skip Fisherman’s Bastion around sunset either because the city views there were some of my favorites anywhere in Europe.

Final Perspective

After two years of traveling alone, I stopped judging destinations only by rankings or travel videos. The places that stayed with me were the ones where daily life felt easy. I could sit alone at dinner without feeling awkward. I could walk home without rehearsing worst case scenarios. I could get lost without panicking immediately. I could relax and enjoy, which is what I came for.

Some cities surprised me completely. Others disappointed me despite looking perfect online.

What mattered most was not perfection. It was how consistently comfortable, manageable, and welcoming these places felt as a woman traveling alone.

If you are building your own solo travel bucket list for 2026, start with places that let you enjoy the trip instead of constantly managing stress. That changes the entire experience.