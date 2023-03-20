7 Best Video Games for Couples to Play

When it comes to relationships, we’re all pretty similar in terms of what we like doing with our loved ones. Some people exercise together, while others are constantly travelling whenever they can get time off work. Another commonly explored option, particularly in the modern world, is gaming. In fact, gaming is booming globally right now, making it a viable option for many couples.

Although gaming is a solitary activity in many cases, there are releases that specialise in offering a multiplayer package that is capable of keeping more than one person entertained. Of course, there are single-player products that are enticing, too, such as games where you can pop your online casino cherry on games like Cherry Love, which is a somewhat cheeky romance title from Playtech.

There are also console games like Red Dead Redemption 2, but embarking on a gaming adventure with your partner is unrivalled. Not only will it potentially bring you closer together once you finally complete a challenging level, but you’ll have a few laughs along the way, too. It’s also a great way of breaking up the monotony of watching TV shows and movies, with couples everywhere reaping the rewards from gaming together. It’s worth choosing the right games, though. So, with that in mind, let’s assess some of the best video games for couples to play right now. All of the products featured are available on a wide variety of gaming platforms.

1. Fortnite

Despite the initial buzz around Fortnite subsiding somewhat, it’s still a game that is hugely popular. That applies to couples who game, too, with this battle royale masterpiece providing plenty of things to do as a two. With the games demographic now maturing somewhat, you’ll enjoy battling your way to success in this one. If you and your partner have any gaming friends, you can even join forces with them as you aim to navigate your way through the battle-filled chaos that is typically occurring in this much-loved product.

2. Minecraft

A game that has been associated with younger gamers over the years, Minecraft is still a viable product for adults to sample. What makes this particular option special is that you and your loved one can build the world of your dreams, therefore providing a deeply intimate experience. You can build a server together and create a land that is suitable for you both, although it can be a challenge to maintain everything. Make no mistake about it, though, whether it’s through mobile gaming or via a PC machine, Minecraft is a fun game to play as a pair. We should also mention that Minecraft might be getting some AI creation tools soon. What that means is that it’s going to get a lot easier to create your virtual love nest.

3. Pokemon Go

Although Pokemon Go is a mobile game that will need to be downloaded individually, the team aspect of the game makes it perfect for lovers. Once you’ve both downloaded the game and joined the same team, there are endless adventures to embark on. The main aim of the game is to fill-up your Pokedex and reach a high level, but there are heaps of other things you can do together too, such as taking down any rival gyms, trading Pokemon, battling against each other, and loads more. The game’s augmented reality feature means that you can enjoy it outside, too.

4. Mario Party Superstars/Mario Kart

Available to play on the Nintendo Switch, Mario Party Superstars is guaranteed to keep you entertained for a good few hours. A truly brilliant product, you can play together or with friends as you aim to conquer the board and smash through a selection of fun mini-games on your way to victory. Mario Party Superstars is easily one of the best titles from the Nintendo franchise. Of course, if you want some retro gaming action for couples, there is little that can compare with the classic Mario Kart series. Beware, though, as things can get very competitive in the infuriatingly-fun game.

5. It Takes Two

A multi-award winning game, including the prestigious Game of the Year 2021 award, It Takes Two is a brilliant split-screen platform game that is a must for couples. It Takes Two is available to play on multiple console and streaming platforms, and it can be downloaded and purchased from the Steam store. What we really love about this one is its incredible attention to detail in its storytelling. The two main characters, Cody and May, are a married couple on the verge of divorce until their daughter, Rose, decides to do some voodoo-esque playing with dolls that look like mom and pop. While that doesn’t seem like the recipe for a video game, It Takes Two is a mini-masterpiece with a heartwarming story. Check it out with your partner.

6. Sea of Thieves

Our intention was to list games that are fun first and foremost rather than stuff that constructively helps couples. Sea of Thieves, a pirate-themed adventure, is certainly fun, but we also like that couples can work with each other on problem-solving activities. But if you are having a beef with your other half, you can work against them to destroy their plundering ways. To be frank about it, Sea of Thieves did get mixed reviews when it was released for Xbox in 2018. However, it can be a lot of fun under the right conditions. Also, if you are not into digital gaming, you should note that there will soon be a Sea of Thieves board game released.

7. LittleBigPlanet

A game that you can play with the whole family, LittleBigPlanet is now considered among the classic video game series. There are several iterations of the game, but they all follow the broad concept of Play, Create, and Share. The idea is that you and your partner can create and solve fun puzzles, then share your creations with others in the community. Yes, LittleBigPlanet is aimed at children and young adults, but there is a laid-back feel about all games in the series that has timeless appeal. Take a chance to create some magic with your other half – you won’t regret it!