Beth Thomas – Where Is She Now, Sexually Abused, Brother

People who have been around in 80’s may remember the terrifying story of Beth Thomas, the psychopath little girl who was terrorizing her family.

Beth is an example of how every action during childhood can affect the child either negatively or positively. Namely, her biological father used to sexually abuse her when she was just 19 months old. That left enormous consequences on a girl’s mental health. She had a rare condition, RAD (Reactive Attachment Disorder).

Beth is a primary example of it whose psychopathic behavior has been documented in the 1992 CBS film “Child of Rage.“

Childhood

Beth was born in natural circumstances, but her mother died when she was one year old. Her biological father used to sexually abuse her until she was 19 months old.

Along with her brother Jonathan who is one year younger than she, Beth was adopted by a Methodist minister Tim Tannet and his wife, Julie Tannet. The couple didn’t know that kids had passed through several traumas. After a short period the nightmare has begun.

Her adoptive family was terrified by the girl’s behavior. They were forced to lock up six years old Beth at night because they were afraid of what she could do if she is roaming freely while they are sleeping.

Beth got admitted to a clinical psychologist and had diagnosed a rare condition called Reactive Attachment Disorder, RAD.

She tried to Kill Her Brother

Beth Thomas grew up without love, so she was always up to hurting people, including her parents and younger brother. She admitted to killing four pets and to pressing a nest of baby birds to death.

Many times, Beth tried to kill her brother Jonathan. Once she pushed him down the stairs and smashed his head against the cement floor. Their adoptive mother saved the young boy after hearing his screams from the basement.

Inappropriate Sexual Behavior

Sexual abuse and neglect that the little girl passed through in the hands of her biological father developed an exhibited and inappropriate sexual behavior towards her brother and other boys. She was pressing, kicking, and hurting their private parts. When Beth was two years old, Juliana caught her pulling her Johnatan’s organ and pushing her finger up his anus.

Beth Thomas also had frequent nightmares about an unknown man climbing her body repeatedly and tearing her apart. She confessed she masturbated at inappropriate places and times such as parks and parking.

Where Is She Now?

Adoptive parents didn’t give up on Beth despite her rage and constant urge to kill or injure them. They were steady in an attempt to help and take care of her to secure a better future for their kid.

The couple took Beth to a special home in 1989 where she had treatments and therapies. Thomas started showing signs of affection and later enrolled at public school and made some friends.

At this time, 33 years old Beth Thomas is working as a nurse. She is no longer a victim of RAD. Instead, she is helping others with this condition. Beth is running a business called “Families By Design” to cure the children who are suffering from RAD.