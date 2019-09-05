Bobby Campo Bio, Love life, Career

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Even though many people would not recognize by his real name, this man is an actor whi has been having quite a successful career in the business.

Personal Life

Bobby Campo was born on the 9th March in 1983 as Robert Joseph Composecco but he decided to take his alias afterwards. He was born in Wheeling, West Virginia, the USA. Even though he was born there, he spent all his life in ST. Petersburg in Florida, the USA. As far as his father is concerned, he was a painting contractor and he was also called Robert. Bobby’s mother’s name is Donna and she used to work as a make-up artist. His mother also used to work with a lot of celebrities. Bobby has a sister and her name is Julia Marie. An interesting fact about his sister is that she is married to the member of the Anberlin band called Stephen Christian. As far as the education is concerned, he finished his secondary education in Seminole High School and she also used to attend Performers Studio Workshop in Tampa.

Love Life

It should be noted that he is a married man and that he and his then girlfriend Christie Mac decided to tie the knot in 2015 after dating for a while. More precisely, they have been dating only 2 months before they decided to get married. The marriage ceremony was only for the closest ones without the mass media coverage.

Film

Even though he is very young, he has had a lot of movies behind him so far. The start of his career on film goes back to 2006 when he got a role in 99. He was not active in films until 2009 when he succeeded to catch a few good roles. First of all he acted in Coffee & Cream and then the big success came. More precisely, the launch of his career took place in 2006 when he took part in a film called The Final Destination. The film was a great hit and it launched him into the stars. The film also had a number of sequels afterwards. It should be also noted that he also acted in legally Blondes, which was also very popular at that time. In 2011 he appeared in 2 films and they are: Séance: The Summoning and Queen. The very next year he had a lot of success since he appeared in Patti as well as in A Conversation About Cheating with My Time Travelling Future Self and General Education. He acted in The Jazz Funeral and Starve in 2014. He had a break until 2018 when he appeared in Unbroken: Path to Redemption.

TV

It should be also noted that he has had a lot of appearances in TV series, some of which were limited for one and some of those for multiple episodes.

Net Worth

His current net worth has been estimated at $600K. The majority of this money comes from his acting career which he has been having. However, he also has had some endorsements that have been very lucrative to him.