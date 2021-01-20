6 Popular Bollywood Celebs Who Enjoy Cricket Betting

Sport is intended for enjoyment and entertainment. Mostly with close family or friends. Watching a sports match is a kind of family gathering or hanging out with friends, but also an act of relaxation. While watching the matches, there is great excitement, but also interesting moments that make the joint watching special. Watching matches creates a habit of watching sports, hanging out with loved ones, and even placing bets with friends or paying for games through online catering services. Online betting is very popular now during the pandemic. Nearly 1 million payments are made per day on a single site. The most popular sports that are played are basketball and football, and from the other sports, cricket stands out, which is very popular.

Although this sport is considered not so popular, it is a false representation of the sport, as evidenced by a large number of payments from around the world. Lately, this sport has started to compete a lot with the big sports according to the payments that are made, and the proof of that is the increasing number of celebrities who are primarily lovers of watching the sport, and then they are lovers of betting on this sport. According to IndiaToday, Cricket is especially popular in India where a large number of celebrities regularly follow the matches and make their regular payments. On their free time, celebrities like to bet on cricket at BettingTop10 website which is considered one of the most respected, most visited and most popular worship sites. Over 50 celebrities from India love to bet on cricket as their favorite sport. In addition, we will see who are the 6 most popular people who regularly bet online on one of the cricket matches:

1. Shah Rukh Khan – this famous Indian actor is addicted to cricket. He got the love for this sport from his grandparents (after whom he got his name) who in the past years loved to watch the matches. He first got involved with this sport at a festive family lunch when he first watched the sports match and learned the rules. He started following this sport as his favorite in the following years, and today he adores and bets through one of the popular bookmakers or popular bookmaker services. Especially now during the pandemic, he often wants to try his luck in his free time and pays for a ticket for that purpose.

2. Ankita Lokhande – a popular Indian actress and TV personality who is very popular on screens. She saw her first cricket match with her partner when she started asking him all the time about the rules, the player’s actions, and many other issues, just like young children do, she said. After a while, she came up with an idea for her partner to make a payment to one of the popular betting services, which turned out to be happy. They received a symbolic profit with which they decided to spend a weekend for one in a tourist place and donated the rest.

3. Aditya Roy Kapur – this popular actor and former TV personality is also one of the many cricket lovers. He denies that he often wants to go to a bookmaker and make a payment, but this is now not allowed due to the coronavirus, so he does it online. He first met this sport in a famous bookmaker where he and his friends decide to write a ticket with a prediction for several matches. They watched the matches live and realized how much they really like the sport. To this day, they still know how to get together and watch some of the biggest matches in the world.

4. Varun Dhawan – a cricket lover for a long time, who has a tradition with his family to gather together and watch matches. If this is a tradition, the habit of betting is not so old. Watching the matches with his family, he started betting with his loved ones about the outcome of the match. After a while, they came to the conclusion that it would be a great idea if they started betting together in one of the betting shops and made a profit that they would spend together when they got it. Since then, this has become a tradition, and several symbolic gains are counted.

5. Deepika Padukone – this famous Indian actress was born in Copenhagen, Denmark, where she started following this sport. Whenever she returns to Denmark, she knows how to gather with her friends from Copenhagen and do various activities or watch something on TV or the Internet. One of those follow-ups was a match that was a front door for the love of sports in general, but also the love of cricket. Now, after a few years, she still loves the sport, but often knows how to try her luck by paying for her match prediction through one of the online sessions. I enjoy it, and that is the most important thing for me – she said.

6. Akshay Kumar – as the last at the very end we leave this famous TV and movie actor. For example, he is a huge fan of foreign sports, ie those that are not so typical for these places, and so he started watching matches – out of curiosity. Today he is the initiator of all rallies to watch the match, and often knows how to ask his friends to make a ticket and then collect them in one place. If a ticket is won, he receives a gift, an interesting strategy from Akshay that can entertain everyone.

As we have already seen, celebrities love to have fun and watch sports. It is especially interesting that each of these 6 people are interested in cricket, and just imagine how many there are that we are not sure about or do not know. Some of these celebrities have already made great profits which means you can do the same. Follow the matches, start learning the rules, and get out of the mud. Try your luck because you do not eat when happiness can be on your side. Good luck!