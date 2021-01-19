12 Boozy Gift Ideas for Family and Friends

Alcohol is often the gift of choice when it’s a loved one’s birthday, anniversary, or you want to acknowledge some other momentous event.

A bottle of wine or spirits usually goes down well, whether you are attending a dinner party with friends or celebrating a 40th birthday. The only time an alcoholic gift isn’t welcome is when the person is tee-total for any reason, but we will assume that isn’t the case for this article!

Read on for some excellent boozy gift ideas for the lush in your life.

1. A Case of Wine or Craft Beer

Why send one bottle when you can dispatch a case of 12? Thanks to the wonders of the internet, you don’t need to visit your local bargain booze store and seek inspiration in the wine aisles. Online vintners like The Crafty Vintner offer cases of wine and other alcoholic beverages.

Buy a mixed case of premium wines from around the world and let your gift recipient explore wines they may never have tried before. If wine isn’t their preferred tipple, go with a crate of craft beer instead.

There are some excellent craft beers with quirky names, such as Blithering Idiot and Peter Piper Peppered Pale. Your recipient can enjoy a giggle as well as a pint of ale.

2. Champagne and a Basket of Flowers

Champagne and flowers are the perfect gifts for a special someone in your life, especially if you can’t be with them on their special day. Buy a premium bottle of champagne, the most expensive you can afford, and complete your gift with a beautiful basket of seasonal flowers. This is a gorgeous and very romantic gift.

3. Gin Teabags

Is your gift recipient a gin lover? If so, they are not alone. Gin has enjoyed a renaissance in previous years, with numerous flavored gins hitting the shelves.

Gin teabags are a cheap and fun gift for a friend or a great Secret Santa gift for the office. These tea bags are designed to infuse a delicious flavor inside a standard bottle of plain gin. The great thing is that the flavor gets stronger, the more gin is drunk.

4. Engraved Hip Flask and a Bottle of Spirits

Whatever their favorite tipple, an engraved silver hip flask makes an excellent gift when given in conjunction with a bottle of whiskey, gin, brandy, or vodka.

This gift idea is perfect for special birthdays, such as the 21st or 30th celebrations. Have the hip flask engraved with a personalized message, and your loved one will think of you fondly each time they take a sip.

5. A Wine Connoisseurs Gift Set

Send a set of wine accessories along with a few choice bottles of red, white, or rise. Every wine buff needs their own stainless steel wine tools. You might also like to throw in a box of novelty wine condoms for a joke.

6. Happy Day Pub Collection Beer Roasted Almond Chocolate

Many people prefer sending sweet and chocolaty gifts to their family and friends. You can consider the dark rich chocolate by Happy Day Pub Collection.

It contains roasted almonds with 65% cocoa. The almonds are properly roasted in a dark brewed porter and then swirled in Bittersweet dark chocolate. Every bar is hand-made and is also made with special care.

7. The Box of Cocktail

If your friend is fond of making different cocktails, then you can prefer this unique boozy gift. It is possible to create amazing cocktails with the help of a professional bartender kit. You can keep it in your pocket and carry it anywhere.

It is the perfect thing to carry in any trip with your friends and family. If you want to give anyone an ideal cocktail experience, you should stick to this idea and handover it to that person.

8. Wine Carrier

You go to different parties and camping with your friends. At these parties, you can take wine and other beverages for a royal experience. But you must have a wine carrier to keep the bottles safe, and you can take them anywhere securely.

There is a microfiber lining, which helps in keeping the bottles safe and secure. You can take the case anywhere and enjoy drinks with your friends and family.

9. Boozy Ice Cream

It is a popular boozy gift idea that you can think of for your friend. In this ice cream, 5% of booze is added that gives a great brain freeze. It has a unique flavor, which is because of liquor. It is an intoxicating ice cream, which is quite a unique gift idea for your friends and family.

10. Champagne Bucket Ice Mold

It is possible to create your ice sculpture with a champagne bucket. You need to fill some water in it and add some decorations. After decorating the bucket, you need to freeze to get the ice mold. You can create a fantastic champagne chiller that looks attractive to your friend because of its unique design and decoration.

11. Hot Buttered Rum

If you want to gift a cozy and boozy treat to your friend, then you can think of the hot buttered rum cocktail. You can enjoy the drink by adding the rum to boiling water. Many people across the globe like its taste. When you send this present to your family member or friend, then you won’t regret it in any way.

12. Glass Animal Recycle Wine Stoppers

It is a perfect and unique accessory of a wine bottle that you can gift to anyone. A glass animal is made on the top of the stopper, which gives a unique look to the bottle. You can replace any of the stoppers whenever you need.

The Bottom Line

Plenty of booze gift ideas are there that are perfect for your friends and family members. Giving someone booze giveaways is like doing something royal and luxurious for them.

You can give any of the above precious items and express your loved ones. No matter what the occasion is, you can provide these items to anyone at any time.