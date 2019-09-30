Her Boyfriend Was Ignoring Her So She Emptied His Bank Accounts

One of the best parts of having a partner is that there is someone there to care for you when you are ill. They’ll bring hot soup to you, make you tea, and will listen to you whine about how miserable you are.

Some people stay away from their S.O. when they’re ill because they don’t want to catch what you have. That’s what happened to a young man in Sheffield, except he was straight up ignoring her. No sending over UberEats or even texting to check in on her.

She was sad, mad, and vengeful, so this British bird decided to hit him where it hurts: His bank accounts.

Third Party