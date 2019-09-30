Her Boyfriend Was Ignoring Her So She Emptied His Bank Accounts

Cash out your boyfriend here
One of the best parts of having a partner is that there is someone there to care for you when you are ill. They’ll bring hot soup to you, make you tea, and will listen to you whine about how miserable you are.
Some people stay away from their S.O. when they’re ill because they don’t want to catch what you have. That’s what happened to a young man in Sheffield, except he was straight up ignoring her. No sending over UberEats or even texting to check in on her.
She was sad, mad, and vengeful, so this British bird decided to hit him where it hurts: His bank accounts.
Third Party
Harry Loftus, 20, is friends with the broke boy and is the one that uploaded the pics of the “theft” to Twitter, where it is going viral.
“My mate was ignoring his girlfriend so she took all his money,” he wrote. According to The Daily Mail, Harry also said that the girlfriend “had been really ill for the past few days and he hadn’t been speaking to her. When he finally came back to her he was still ignoring her and he was just on his phone. So she took it off him and transferred the money.”
Yup. Homegirl used her boyfriend’s phone to transfer his money to herself. ALL of his money, which was about $2,000. And she even wrote “I am a d**k” as transaction notes.
Digital Doubt
Harry revealed that it was a prank: “They’re my mates so I knew it was just a joke, I found it funny. I knew it wasn’t anything serious.”
The girlfriend had promptly returned her boyfriend’s money and Harry said that the couple are “still happily together.” But that information was mentioned AFTER there were mean comments from the Twitterverse. Many users called her “psycho” (btw, not a cool term to use because psychopathy is an very real and very serious mental disorder).
“It’s not cute to be ‘psycho’ girlfriend. Like if u want attention just ask them to spend more time with u or something or break up at the most extreme” said @_helenayoung_.
Relationship expert and feminist Some random user named @jdsevco noted: “That’s abuse. Domestic abuse by the way. If he had done that to her it would be a f***ing scandal. Girls like this are c**ts”
“I wish I was smart enough to of thought of this x,” @chl0haz posted.
“These the b***hes that deserve to get called b***hes,” stated @ThePapiTre before other people starting chiming in with calling the girlfriend “sl*t.”
Lessons
Things to takeaway from this story:
1. Don’t keep all your bank info saved on your phone in case you lose it.
2. Don’t use terms like “psycho.”
3. Being “psycho” isn’t “cute.”
4. It was “domestic abuse.” Because reasons.
5. The girlfriend was a “sl*t” (a woman who has many sex partners) because reasons.
6. Don’t be an a d**k and ignore your friends.
7. B***hes, man.
8. Pranks are hilarious, especially if they piss off misogynistic strangers on the internet.
Original by Chewy Boese