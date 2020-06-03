Brad Pitt is Again in a Dating Rumor

In the past few years, the media is not letting Brad Pitt live at peace. They are constantly linking him to old ladies, new ladies, and this time Renee Bargh is responsible for the ongoing spiraling rumors about Pitt’s dating life.

Renee Bargh shared with New Idea,” I think there’s always butterflies when Brad Pitt is around? I’m only human. I’m always a little nervous to speak to him; you feel his presence before you see him,” and instantly, the media tried to prove to us that the two are dating. There was that time when she was interviewing the actor on the red carpet, and the actor winked in her direction, but that was it.

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor has been linked to many ladies ever since he and Angelina Jolie started their divorce process. Amongst the ladies were his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, and Alia Shawkat. Earlier this year, the actor made a joke with all the dating rumors during Golden Globes, stating, “I wanted to bring my mom, but I couldn’t because anyone I stand next to they say I’m dating. It’d just be awkward,” the actor joked.