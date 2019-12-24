Bradley Cooper And Anna Wintour Are The Hollywood’s Newest Couple?

Tabloids were on fire last month when Bradley Cooper and Anna Wintour were seen together.

Quick headlines stated that the famous duo is finally showing their love bond. However, it turns out that Anna and Bradley are just perfect friends.

So, if you shouted passionately for them to kiss, we gave to disappoint you – no kisses here. Cooper and Anna are just great friends, who love spending time together, although tabloids claimed otherwise.

Then, what is the actual story? Cooper and Wintour were seen earlier this month at London’s Heathrow airport catching a flight to New York City.

Because they know each other very well, people mixed their open talk and friendly touches and smiley, for love moments.

Since people do see them often together, especially in London, they started gossiping about a potential love affair, especially about their age gap.

In a true gentlemen manner, Copper spooked on these rumors by saying how interesting it must be for people to guess about his love life. Moreover, he added how he loves Anna’s personality and spirit. At the time, Anna is 70, and she looks fantastic.

At the moment, Wintour is happily in love at the moment and married. She is married to Shelby Bryan, venture capitalist, since 2004.

Wintour and Cooper and longtime pals, and they love spending time together. Both are passionate about art and culture, so whenever they grab the time to visit an event, they go with each other. Many claims that Anna and her husband are separated now. However, no public announcements were made regarding their alleged separation weren’t.

Interestingly, tabloids are trying now to bring Bradley Cooper and Angeline Jolie together. It seems that actually, no one knows much about Bradley’s personal life.