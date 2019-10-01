Breaux Greer Bio, Life, Achievements, Net Worth

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Who is Breaux Greer?

Do you remember Breaux Greer? Well, if you watched USA Outdoor Championship back in 2007, you must remember that this man broke the record in the javelin throw. His throw of 91.29 m (299.5 ft), achieved on 21st June 2007 was also the best throw in the world for almost eight years until surpassed by Kenyan athlete Julius Yego in 2015.

This current American record holder is a four-time Olympian for the US in Javelin and winner of eight American championships in total.

Now, he is retired, but still, his achievements remain in great memory of all of us. So, we suppose that you want to know what is he doing now and is he married or not. We got all the answers from his life. Stay tuned!

Biography

The famous athlete was born on 19th October 1976. His full name is Edward Breaux Greer.

His parents moved from Huston, Texas to Monroe, Louisiana where young Breaux attended Ouachita Parish High School. He graduated in 1994 and then enrolled at Northeast Louisiana University to earn his college degree.

Breaux Greer Achievements

Breaux has always had an interest in outdoor sports, especially in athletics. Through the time, he opts for throwing a jawline.

He made his debut at USA Outdoor Championship in Indianapolis, Indiana back in 1997 when he won a bronze medal for throwing a jawline 78.10 m.

Between 2000 and 2007, Breaux was the best Javelin thrower, winning eight American championships in total.

In 2000, Breaux competed at Olympics at Sydney where he was 12th on the list with a throw of 79.91m

The next year was full of success for this young athlete. He won his first gold medal on USA Outdoor Championship in Eugene, Oregon, then the silver medal on Goodwill Games in Brisbane, Australia and the fourth place on World Championships in Edmonton, Canada.

With a throw of 87.68, he won gold in 2004 at World Athletic Final in Monte Carlo, Monaco, as well as in Walnut California next year.

He has also won remarkable results on Diamond League- Meeting Paris where he was third on the list in 2006.

In 2007 comes his most significant success in the career. After he won the silver medal on Diamond League- Bislett Games in Oslo in Norway, he attended the USA Outdoor Championship in Indianapolis, Indiana. On that tournament, Breaux Greer became a world record holder by throwing a jawline 91.29 meters (299.5 feet). It took eight years for Kenyan athlete Julius Yego to beat this record.

His last competition was in 2008 on the Olympic Games in Beijing in China at which point he hung up his boots signaling the end to what had been a legendary career run.

What is he doing now?

With 6 feet and 2 inches (1.88m) height, Breaux found his place in the acting world. Right after his retirement, he took part in TV series American Gladiators. His debut role was Hurricane which suits him perfectly because of his firm and robust figure.

Net Worth

Being very successful in sport and now occasionally acting in TV series increased Breaux’s wealth indeed. His net worth is estimated to be 10 million dollars.

In 2017 in an interview, Greer described what he thinks about his earnings by saying:

“Dude, I throw a stick. Come on. I get paid a pretty good salary to throw a stick.”

And we couldn’t agree more.

Wife and children

Breaux Greer is married to actress Katy Mixon who is known for her lead role of Katie Otto on ABC’s comedy series American Housewife. She is an accomplished name in Hollywood. Katy took part in numerous TV series and films such as “American Standard,” “Mike & Molly,” “The Quiet,” and many more.

They met in early 2012, and after four years of dating, the pair got engaged in October 2016. They have two kids- a son named Kingston Saint and a daughter Elektra Saint. The first kid came in May 2017 and the second on May 2018. Elektra Saint Greer was born three days before Kingston’s first birthday.

The couple didn’t want to knot the wedding knot to have the kids, so the official wedding ceremony came after Katy has given birth to their two children. The ceremony was kept in private without the presence of the media.

The family is living happily together with a lot of love and joy. So besides that, Breaux has a brilliant athlete career; he is talented in acting and a great husband and father.