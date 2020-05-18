Brian Austin is Mysterious Around His Megan Fox Relationship Ending Rumors

Brian Austin is not that active social media user, so when he posts something, and something mystifying and intriguing like this, people around the world are giving it a lot of attention.

The 90210 actors posted an image of butterflies on flowers, and he captioned the image with, “Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long. They start feeling smothered. It’s a great big world and they want to experience it.” For those of you who don’t know, Megan Fox has a butterfly quote tattoo that says, “We will all laugh at gilded butterflies.”

This caption prompted even more rumors and questions about the couple’s marriage. Austin has been spotted without his wedding ring, and the two haven’t been seen together in public for a long time. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, they are currently living separately, but according to an E! source, “they don’t plan to file [for] divorce right now.”

The couple has had some rough time during their relationship, but they always seemed to patch it up every time. They share three children, Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom, and Journey River.