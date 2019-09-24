Marie Margolius Career, Spot Lights, Love Life, Net Worth

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Marie Margolius was born on the 26th Ocotber in 1993 and she is currently 25 years old. She was born in Aston, Massachusetts, the USA as Marie E. Margolius. Her father’s name is David Margolius and her mother’s name is Celeste McGahan. As far as her nationality is concerned she is American.

She has two brothers, named Garry and David and one sister named Amy. It should be also mentioned that her zodiac sign is Scorpio. As far as her education is concerned, she graduated from Acton-Boxborough High School and she enrolled at Harvard after that. She played soccer during her studies while having majors in science and history.

Career

She was playing soccer since her teenage years and she played id during her studies as well. Apart from her soccer career, she also has a very good career as an executive assistant in ESPN films. She is working the New York City.

It is also worth mentioning that she used to live and work in San Francisco for some time when she was employed in LinkedIn, where she worked as BLP Global Sales Associate. It should be also mentioned that she fights for the power of women and for their rights. This was the reason why she even wrote an article entitled Empowering Girls to Excel: How Sports Can Bridge the Confidence Gap.

Spot Lights

Even though she is a successful woman by herself and has a very fruitful career, she became famous only when she started dating Aaron Rogers.

Marie Margolius Love life

When we are talking about her current love status, she has not revealed if she has been dating someone. On the other hand, she became famous in the USA and in the world due to the fact that she started dating Aaron Rogers. The couple was seen for the first time in 2017. It needs to be noted that Aaron Rogers is a famous NFL player. The first time they were spotted they had a dinner in a restaurant called The East Pole in Manhattan.

However, there are some speculations that their relationship did not last long since they have not been spotted together in public for a long time and since they have not revealed that they are officially together. On the top of all this, Aaron was being connected to other women during the course of the past two years. We should also mention that there have been some rumors that Marie Margolius is romantically involved with Steve Michalek, who is a NHL player, but there has not been any confirmations, nor denials, regarding this.

Net Worth

We have already said that she is a very successful young woman and that she has had a short but successful career on ESPN films. This also paid off and it is assumed that her net worth is about $3 million as of 2019. There are some estimates that her annual salary on ESPN is somewhere about $60,000. However, the largest portion of the money she has earned comes from her soccer career.