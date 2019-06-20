Bright Blue Nail Polish: It’s A Thing

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

If there’s any universally flattering color, it’s blue. There’s a shade to match anyone’s coloring and, done right, a really bright blue looks good on everyone. It sounds perilous, especially for those who don’t typically sport neon colors, but why not integrate a flashy cyan by confining it to a truly risk-free area like, say, your nails? Regardless of what you wear, even (and especially) if it’s your most buttoned-up work attire, bright blue nails are a wink to your more daring side. Take it from Beyoncé, who’s been wearing the shade out and about in a nod to her daughter, Blue Ivy. See, there must be something to it! These are my five picks for the boldest blues — what’s your favorite?

1. OPI Dating A Royal

2. Essie Mesmerize

3. Dior Blue Drop

4. Deborah Lippmann On The Beach

5. Zoya Matte Phoebe

Original by Rachel Krause