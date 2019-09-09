Brock Ciarlelli Bio, Career, Net Worth

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Brock Ciarlelli is a young actor who we watched in TV series “The Middle” from 2009 to 2018. He made as laugh and cry through 56 episodes of the show.

He also starred in TV shows “Valet” and “Sue Sue in the City,” and in the Indian thriller movie “Beth and Ali“.

Besides being an actor, Brock is a supporter of social awareness programs; he is a spokesperson for anti-bullying campaigns including “The No Bull Challenge” and many others.

Let’s find out more about this talented young guy, his life, career path, education, and relationships.

Biography

Brock Ciarlelli was born on the 12th July 1993, in Littleton, Colorado USA. After high school, he moved to Orange, California to enroll at Chapman University where he majored in mathematics and was a part of the Delta Tau Delta sorority.

Career

From a childhood, Brock interested in performing arts and therefore, he went to local theaters and took private lessons of acting, dancing, and singing. His preferences and talents led him to the entertainment world. Already in high school, Brock had become a popular actor.

Brock is one of the seldom people whose acting debut was at the same time the most significant success so far. While in high school, Brock auditioned for the part of Brad in the new comedy series “The Middle.” The young actor was portraying a gay character for 56 episodes of the show. After this success, he was engaged in another TV series named “Sue Sue in the City.”

Also, Brock has appeared in several other successful projects, including the thriller film “2.0” and “home Entertainment” as well as in six episodes of the TV comedy series “Valet.”

As a prize for his work, Ciarlelli won several prestigious awards. One of them is Young Artist Awards in the category for Best Performance in a TV Series – Recurring Young Actor 17-21.

Net Worth

Brock Ciarlelli is a star in the making, so it is a matter of time when he will become a multi-millionaire and world-famous actor. However, the amount he has earned by now is not negligible.

It has been estimated that Ciarlelli’s net worth is as high as $1 million, which is still quite decent, considering his experience.

Is He Gay or Not?

It has been rumored that BBrock is gay. It must’ve exploded in media because of his gay character in the TV show “The Middle.”

Still, he hasn’t revealed anything regarding this topic. In many interviews, he stated that he doesn’t mind being considered as homosexual, and thinks of it as not a big deal. So these rumors don’t bother him much.

He spoke about dating Mindy Kaling, but that might have been a joke since Mindy stayed silent.