Brooke Shields Spotted in NYC While Taking a Cab With Her Daughter

A famous Blue Lagoon star, Brooke Shields (54), was seen with her 16-year-old daughter Rowan Henchy as they tried to catch a cab. Broke was wearing a long black coat and thighs in the same color with the matching pair of Uggs, sunglasses and Prada crossbody bag. Brooke was smiled and happy while her daughter was talking on the phone. The mother and daughter had a shopping tour, and the camera caught them while they were trying to transfer themselves to another part of the city.

The beautiful model and actress have two daughters with her ex-husband Chris Henchy, Rowan (16), and Grier (13), who wasn’t that day with them at the city seeing. Moreover, the couple divorced in 2001, and since then, they share custody over two girls.

Brooke was at NYC because she attended the 2019 Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit event, and a couple of days before she was spotted while catching a cab, she shared an exciting encounter with Hugh Jackman. The two actors met on the street randomly, in West Village, while Jackman was walking with his friends after dropping his dog at the groomer. The 51 old actors were dressed up in a hooded navy blue jacket with a pair of denim jeans.

The random meeting took Jackman by surprise, and after they shared a sentiment, the actor took a selfie with an iconic actress. The famous actors have mutual friends and share enormous respect for each other’s work. However, they never worked together on a film project before.

By sharing these exciting stories from NYC streets, where many legendary movies have been created, we conclude that it must have always been interesting walking down these blocks and being part of an exciting ”Big Apple” dynamics and everyday life.