Why Buying a Home in the Caribbean Is More Affordable Than You Think

Investing is always a smart idea to ensure your money multiply in a period of time. However, investing in stocks and shared doesn’t give you that much control over all the influences that can affect the price of your investment. Best case scenario are your possibilities to retain or sell. Rea-estate, on the other hand gives you unlimited opportunities. This kind of investment is a good tool to protect your wealth. Although it may seem the market is volatile, the time has shown it never decreased. Comparing to the Wall Street and currencies that never support something tangible.

For example, you can purchase a house with an intension to re-sell it, and then rent it if the market goes the other way. Real estate can always be refinanced and renewed. They can be rented, further developed, shared, or split; all you need to have is an idea. These are just some of many opportunities you can have. The flexibility is one of the reasons why real estate’s trading and investing has created so many millionaires than any other asset type. And if your piece of land or home is located somewhere exotic, like the Caribbean… The time is right to consider owning a home or a condo somewhere in the Caribbean, because it has never been more affordable than now. Here’s a couple of reasons why…

Prices of houses have never been as affordable. Many would think it’s a reckless idea, because of the hurricane that swept away most of the buildings three years ago. However, the time has shown that it didn’t take much for the area to start recovering from what happened. The governments introduced incentives that make buying the house pretty affordable. Best thing about these incentives is that they do not only apply to the local, but also foreign investors. Most of the islands have introduced the incentives for real-estate purchasing, where you as a foreigner are free of paying the waiver for owning a property outside your resident country, which usually amounted around 10% of the total real estate value. Some incentives are also allocated for reconstruction of the existing and the building of the new houses and buildings, such as custom free material for value over 300.000$.

From Puerto Rico to Bermuda, prices are very attractive, moving from 1150$ to 9000$ per square meter. What kind of properties are we talking about, visit Caribbean Escape to find out.

Since we’re talking about the Caribbean, the white sands and amazing beaches, one should be very aware of the possibilities of the investment being returned fast. For example, if you own a house on any of the islands it can guarantee fantastic return during the season (which usually lasts all year long), when you rent it as a holiday home. A simple calculation can show how it pays off. If you take an average price for renting a villa moves from 1200-2000$ per week (depending on the size), and the fact that a square meter in Barbados costs 7000$… it says it all.

Besides all that was mentioned, some islands completely exclude personal and capital gain taxes, as well as the inheritance taxes. The time is right to react now and consider buying, because prices will not stay this low and this affordable for long. They have a tendency to rise, as the situation stabilizes further.

There’s a lot to choose from. Certain islands are more prestigious than others. Over time, Barbados has consistently maintained its halo of prestigious destinations for serious property buyers. It is because buyers from abroad are welcome and there is no capital gains tax. Although it sounds like a dream, it is very achievable because there’s a possibility of a mortgage, even for foreigners.

Santa Lucia island is very popular among real estate buyers, although some parts are crowded with pets and tourists cruising around the island. What sets this island apart from all the others are the rugged mountains, rainforests and coral reefs. The island is similar to Barbados, but it offers a luxurious lower price and significantly lower tax rates, which is why many decided to open a company there, not only purchase a home.

This island is among the most popular in the north-western part, especially the Home Bay, where about 20 different development projects are in progress. The island is busy, but the infrastructure has been repaired thanks to generous investments of the hotel chains and better transport links.

These are all factors connected to the economy, however, there are some reasons outside plain calculation for which one should consider owning a place on a Caribbean island. The population is one of them. One of the most interesting facts you will hear about these islands is that they are barely 2% inhabited. When you think of some of the largest islands that you know something about, and then the total number of islands that really make up the Caribbean archipelago, you will realize how several islands are uninhabited, that is, inhabited only by the wild. In terms of privacy, it doesn’t get any better. Sometimes no amount of gain can match the time you spend surrounded by nature. In these busy times, it allows a person to rejuvenate.

There are only two seasons on these islands and those are the dry and rainy seasons. The dry season lasts from December to May and then it is very warm, windy, and full of dust. The rainy season lasts from June to November and is the hurricane season. This period is extremely dangerous in the Caribbean, and often leads to various natural disasters, and most often the first on the hit are Grenada and Haiti. However, this was never a reason for their popularity to suffer, they are always on top of the lists of the world’s most desirable destinations because of the sun, sand, music, food and the warmth of the locals.