13 Cool Christmas Gift Ideas for Your Gamer Boyfriend

Christmas time is near, and you probably already think about the gifts and presents to the people who are important in your life. This Christmas will be different than last year’s, because of the pandemic, so knowing that you won’t be able to gather with the whole family, and with a large number of friends and acquaintance, and you can afford more expensive presents for the most important people in your life. Many girls now think about what to buy for their boyfriend gamer, since they usually have all the equipment they need to play the game.

But, now you have enough time to check if the mouse works properly, or the chair is comfortable enough for him. Also, in this article, you will find a lot of practical ideas that may impress him. Not every girl is interested in gaming, and it’s understandable that you may need some help to find the right gift for him. But, if he spends a lot of time gaming, then you are on the right path to finding something that may surprise your boy, so he will be thankful for life.

Here are a few ideas on how to do that:

1. Gaming headset

You can visit a store, but due to social distancing measures, you will be able to order them online. You have a wide range of choices, from cheap ones to headsets that worth a few hundred dollars. The audio effect is very important in gaming, and you won’t be wrong with this choice. If he already has one or more pairs, don’t give up on this idea, because he surely needs a better one.

2. A comfortable chair

This is a more expensive option, but surely he will appreciate it if you look for a more comfortable, and ergonomic chair, he will spend hours sitting on it. If you like this idea, you can read this ficmax review, so you can exactly know what you are looking for. The gaming chair should be made of quality and durable materials, and give proper support to the body, so he won’t have aches after the game.

3. Classic Nintendo

If he is a 90s guy, he probably remembers playing Nintendo games with his friends. This is a mid-range price idea for the perfect gift for him. You also should know that it’s a brand new product, that ripped off the classic look, which will remind him of the childhood and careless life he had back then.

4. Side controllers for his smartphone

Some smartphones support side controllers, that looks like a phone case with a few buttons. You can check if his device supports this type of equipment, which will be very practical if he prefers to play on the phone.

5. Wireless controller

All those cables and wires are causing too much mess in the room. A wireless controller is a really great option for a gift he will use regularly, especially if he is an Xbox player. There are some models suitable for PlayStation too, and you can choose from different color options, to fit his taste.

6. You can’t get wrong with some game

No gamer can ever get enough from games, and you can even ask him what he wants to play next and surprise him with it. Also, there are plenty of games, spin-offs, and limited editions you can choose from. You only need to know his preferences, but we are sure you can do that.

7. Lego sets or figurines

Lego is usually making some editions and kits that are inspired by games, movies, and other popular culture themes. If you can’t find something like that, you can choose figurines or toys that will upgrade the look of his gaming dungeon.

8. Game inspired clothes

This is a nice choice for the guy that has everything, and you don’t have any idea what you can buy for him. The good thing is that you can order custom T-shirts and other items of clothing, that can be printed with the picture or text you want. He will surely appreciate that.

9. VR headset

Compared to the period from a few years ago, today’s headsets are very improved, and the problems with vertigo some players had after playing are now generally over. Many gamers prefer virtual reality, so they can see how it works, even for a few moments. You can find them for different prices, but keep in mind that cheaper options, in this case, can’t be better than more expensive ones.

10. Game-themed coffee mug

Your loved boy probably spends the nights in front of the computer, and he will surely need a cup of coffee in the morning. So, having it in a game-themed mug will brighten up the morning after the huge overnight tournament.

11. A box of game-inspired cookies

Butter cookies decorated with colored royal icing are still a thing around, and you can order them from some talented baker or cake shop. You can even look for smaller businesses that just started their job in pastry, and you will help them become bigger, and your boyfriend to have a tasty snack while playing.

12. Glasses that block blue light

The blue light that comes from computer screens and smartphones can harm the eyes, and cause sleep deprivation at the same time. You can help him avoid one of these conditions by choosing a fancy pair of blue light blocking glasses for him.

13. Mouse with a mousepad

You can find ergonomic devices too, and the pad should be supportive of the hand joints. Many gamers suffer from swelling and pains, and this option is great, especially if he spends hours in front of the display.

Some of the things we put on this list are very obvious, and he may already have most of them, but you can always look for a better and improved version, to buy it as a Christmas gift. One thing is for sure – he will be excited to receive that precious present from you.