Can Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston Be Friends Now?

We all know this story, but let us remember one more time. At first, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were a happily married couple until Pitt met Angelina Jolie on the set of the movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Then they fell in love, and he divorced Aniston to be with Jolie. But, now Jolie and Pitt are going through a divorce, and the question on everyone’s mind today is – can Aniston and Jolie be friends now that they are both divorced from Pitt?

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt met in 1998 through a blind date, which was organized by their agents. They got married in 2000, and everyone was in love with them. Their marriage seemed like it was going to last forever. In 2011, the actress shared with Rolling Stone, “You’re there for the long haul. It’s a beautiful thing to actually realize that for the first time, to have that knowing. It takes the heat and the weight out of things.” When it came time to form a family, the actress shared with The Guardian in February 2004, “It’s time. It’s time. You know, I think you can work with a baby, I think you can work pregnant, I think you can do all of it. So I’m just truly looking forward to slowing down.”

However, that 2004 wasn’t meant for them to form a family. In that same year, Angelina Jolie came into Pitt’s life. They met on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, in which they had leading roles. In 2005 Aniston and Pitt officially divorced, and Jolie and Pitt became a couple formally.

Pitt and Jolie ended up having six children together, three adoptive and three biological. They got married in 2014, but in 2016 Jolie filed for a divorce. The divorce is yet to be finalized, just like their custody battle.

Many years have passed, and Aniston forgave Pitt for everything he has done to her. They are on good terms now, and he recently went to attend her private holiday celebration, as well as her 50th birthday earlier this year. But will Jolie and Aniston ever be friends? Considering Friends star’s relationship with her ex, we highly doubt it, as Jolie is not on good terms with him. The two never really had a full conversation, too. So far, the only thing we know that the two actresses ever talked about was in 2004, when Aniston said to Jolie before Mr. & Mrs. Smith began filming, “Brad is so excited about working with you. I hope you guys have a really good time.”