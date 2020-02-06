Canada is Boring, Says Madonna and Invites Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to NYC Instead

Pop icon Madonna recently made a funny statement regarding Prince Harry’s and Meghan Markle’s moving from Britain, staying how Canada is boring, and they should move to NYC, New York. Afterward, Madonna invited the royal couple to her apartment in NYC, and the public responded to that with laughter.

In her video on Instagram, Madonna said: ”Harry, don’t go to Canada. It is so boring there. I’ll let them sublet my apartment in Central Park West. It’s two-bedroom, it has the best view of Manhattan, and an amazing balcony. I think that’s the winner. That’s going to be the deal-breaker. Buckingham Palace has got nothing on CPW.”

Moreover, Meghan has been staying in Canada, in the rented multimillion mansion in Vancouver Island, the same one where they spent Christmas Holidays. After the official statement of their stepping out from the Royal family, Meghan flew to Canada, where she reunited with her son Archie. Also, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex already settled down in Canada, and Meghan started with the activities regarding their charity foundation.

However, the royal couple stated how they have no plans of moving to the U.S. because of the recent political developments that are closely connected with the president Donald Trump. Therefore, there are no secure indications that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will move to the United States.

Madonna, apart from having funny videos that she posts online often, has scandalous statements as well. In 2017, after the participation in Women’s March, she told in front of the thousand people that she often thinks about blowing up the White House. Besides, the pop icon’s Instagram is followed by 14.8 million followers.