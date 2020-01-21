As you are all familiar by now, How Long Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Be on Their Own? There are a lot of questions and talks about the arrangement they made with the royal family, more notably with Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arranged with the Clarence House, Buckingham Palace, and Kensington Palace, regarding their exit, which is now known as Megxit, or Sessexit.

The official statement from Buckingham Palace reads, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives. As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties. With The Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty. The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home. Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of security arrangements. There are well established independent processes to determinate the need for publicly – funded security. This new model will take effect in the Spring 2020.”

Some are stating that this new chapter will last only a year and that Queen Elizabeth II will call them next year to do something royal for her. People believe that this arrangement is just a mask and that even though they are given everything that they could possibly have as independent former royal family members, the Queen is actually doing this as a way to have them “on a leash.”

Whatever the case, we are yet to see what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s lives are going to be like, and how will the royal family manage their royal events and engagements with two royal members down.