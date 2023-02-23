Ceiling lights in bedrooms are pretty popular these days. People spend the majority of their day in the bedroom and sleep there. The darker the room, the better your sleep will be when it comes to sleep time.

Though, what about other times of the day spent in the bedroom? Dressing up for a party, attending to guests, relaxing, etc. In such situations, a ceiling light is a necessity. More lights added will make the wall paint look fresh and new, and it also provides your room with an entirely different feel.

This article has formulated a list of the best ceiling lights for bedroom. Also, we have included a buying guide to help you in your search for the same.

Contents







8 Best Bedroom Ceiling Lights

Hisso Classic and Clean Flat Light Fixtures

This light will give your bedroom a modern yet classic look. These are the best ceiling lights that are traditional and contemporary. The bulbs are enclosed in a container-like case, not exposed. There is one advantage and a disadvantage to this kind of light.

The advantage is that the option imparts soft light because of being enclosed in a case, whereas the flaw is that it makes the bulb change a task. You will have to open the case to access the bulb and change it when required. Besides the bedroom, they are ideal for the master bedroom and the hall.

Features:

In a simple design, this one is worth the investment.

It provides a modern and hip look to your bedroom while maintaining a distinct vibe of the 1990s.

It imparts enough light for an ample space.

Daylight Semi-Flush-Mount Light Options For The Ceiling

The semi-flush mount option is another excellent choice for people in their bedrooms. They are more or less similar to the full mount options but hang down the ceiling a bit with the help of small rods. The fixture has a base attached to the ceiling, and it usually has a decorative medallion around the bottom to give it a more attractive look. This particular category has a wide variety of styles and designs available.

Based on the color and decor of your foom, you can pick one. They are ideal options for the other rooms of your home as well. The clear glass options in this lighting category impart bright light and are hence suitable for the c

Features:

The bulb is an ideal choice if you are looking for more brightness.

It is attached to the ceiling and gives it a stylish look.

Mirrea Track Fixtures

Also known as track lights, these are the positional spotlight options that are embedded in the ceiling with the help of metal tracks. They are generally used as spotlights at different places in the bedroom or help in providing an accent to the room. Having said that, they are not the usual light options and are used in addition to the regular lights.

They are not a usual option, just as the other varieties available as the ceiling light options. However, you can choose to install it in certain corners of your room, probably the ones you need to highlight. Also, they are commonly used for the box room, vanity area, or dressing table.

Features:

With this, you will not have to put multiple lights to cover the entire bedroom space.

A great thing about installing this fixture is that you get to choose the style of the bulb as well. Meaning based on your preference and choice, you can use a different bulb other than the one that comes with it.

This option is great since it easily gets paired with other aspects of your bedroom.

Weyburn Caged Light With Five Bulbs

This is one of the coolest ceiling light options available for the bedroom. This one has five smaller bulbs enclosed in a cage-like structure to make it look like one. This option is great for rooms that have chic or modern decor. The look of this light makes it ideal for everything around. That said, based on the things around, it would be the best choice for your bedroom or industrial space.

Also, it is the perfect choice for bigger spaces since five bulbs get lit together, hence providing ample light to the space. If using it in your bedroom, you probably will not need anything else. The lights are not covered completely and so changing the bulbs becomes easy. Moreover, if you are after softer options, you can place smaller bulbs.

It is available in a dark-colored cage, so it goes great with black furniture and a space styled in a more electrical theme.

Features:

This fixture has a sleek and modern design and is a great choice to give your bedroom a classic industrial look.

This is the perfect option if you are looking to give your home a more modern yet simple look.

It has a sophisticated and minimalistic nature, making it a go-to choice if you are not looking to make a more loud statement.

Frosted Ceiling Light Fixture

This light fixture supports several different kinds of bulbs and is one of the most popular designs used in the bedroom. The style of this option is clean and simple and goes along very well with any design and style. The fixture has an outer covering of frosted glass and acts as a great barrier. Furthermore, the covering gives the light a great overall appeal.

The sophisticated look of this option makes it an ideal choice for several homeowners since it suffices their decorative needs well. The best part of this light is that it is an ideal choice for the entire home. And you can get it installed anywhere in your bedroom, right from the bathing area, to the nursery, or to the kid’s room.

If you are after simplicity, this one is your go-to choice.

Features:

The light has a great look and appeal and goes well with dark-colored furniture. Moreover, they are a great choice if your bedroom is styled in a modern, classic way.

This one is a unique option since you can either choose to install this light all alone in your bedroom or add it to the already installed lights.

Farley Dark and Simple Chandelier with Exposed Bulbs

Chandeliers are evergreen choices for ceiling lights, and you can install them in your bedroom and just any other corner. They add a bit of drama and interest to the space. This is one of the classic options that add drama by keeping things simple. It has a sophisticated, tasteful design that offers a good range of light to the entire room.

Though it will take a good amount of space when hanging from the ceiling, you need to make sure that your ceiling has the required space. You don’t want to bump your head again and again to the chandelier just because it is hanging low.

Features:

These lights for the bedroom are a great option since they give more light than the usual options. You need to take full advantage of the space around the bulb hanging.

This fixture can be easily installed in the space beside the bulb.

Sometimes, some wires are left exposed that are visible around the bulb, but this hanging light will hide all such exposed wires.

Depuley Almost Flush Circle Light

If you are looking for a bedroom light option that does its work and doesn’t interrupt by coming in the way, this is your go-to choice. This is just the best option if you are looking for a budget-friendly and efficient ceiling light. It has a simple and clean design and is almost flushed with the ceiling. The features of this option make it an ideal choice for every corner of your home, but more specifically, we recommend installing it in small or short spaces.

Features:

Its unique design makes the option to burst out the light to the entire room. It is a packed fixture, meaning that the bulbs installed are not exposed.

This option can be easily used in a classic and modern room. It throws out an ample amount of light sufficient for the bedroom.

This option can be paired easily with various furniture options that include gray colors, light, dark, or just any other color option.

Asnxcju Round Single Bulb In Atom Style

This particular light option has a classic charm and comes in colors that go well with a decor done in a modern-chic style. This one gives a more scientific vibe when installed in the bedroom. It can be your go-to choice if looking for a light option to light up a standard space.

Five circles in this light encase the bulb, creating a beautiful design. It reminisces about an atom and therefore provides a scientific look. One of the best bedroom ceiling lights for adequate brightness throughout the room.

Features:

This is an awesome-looking light and large enough to provide lighting throughout your bedroom.

The lights are attached so that they reach out to every corner of your room. If you are looking to keep things simple, choose this option.

Buyer’s Guide for Best Ceiling Lights For Bedroom

The task of picking ceiling lights for your bedroom is tedious and fun at the same time. Consider the following pointers before choosing the best one for you.

Aesthetics

Keep in mind the overall aesthetics and style of your home to develop the best available options. Furthermore, if you want to change the look of your room, just adding or reducing lights will do the job.

Though, at times the lights that match the overall style of your home are not appealing to the eyes. Bedroom lights are something that you will be looking at every day, so you should choose the good ones to look at.

Consider Your Activities

The bedroom is also the best corner of one’s home, and therefore when it comes to buying ceiling lights for this corner, you need to be vigilant. That said, if you do activities that need extra light, you will need brighter options, and for the night, you will need dimmer options.

Budget

Your budget plays an important role as well. Different options are available at different price options. Choose one that falls within your budget.However, make sure not to go for the cheap ones. Remember that the pricey ones will be worth the money spent in terms of durability and longevity.

The Bottom Line

Remodeling or redecorating your home is a tedious task, and at times it doesn’t come out as expected. Do you know why? Because of the lights. There is no denying that lights play a major role in adding beauty to the overall interiors.

Lighting is a major element of the room that often goes unnoticed. When you make the right decision, your room will look different altogether. Be wise in choosing the light for your bedroom and enjoy the beauty of excellent lighting in your room.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is it easy to install ceiling lights?

Your current lighting setup determines the simplicity with which you can install ceiling lights. If you are merely replacing an existing fixture, the process is straightforward due to the pre-existing junction boxes and wiring. On the other hand, if you’re adding ceiling lighting in an area that already lacks it, you’ll need to cut a hole in the ceiling and then install the wiring, junction boxes, switch plates, and other essential components.

Is it possible to dim LED ceiling lights?

Dimming is not available on all LED lights. You can see the product specs printed on the bulb’s package to verify whether an LED bulb is dimmable. Buy the one that is best suited to your requirements.

Can wall-mounted ceiling lights be used?

Not all ceiling lights can be mounted on the wall. The fixture’s weight and heat output must be considered. You can find this information on the back of the product.