Top 4 Trends in Exterior Home Remodeling 2023: Which Ones Are Right for You?

Remodeling your home can be a daunting task. From choosing the right colors to picking out the perfect materials, it can seem overwhelming. But don’t worry! We’ve compiled a list of the hottest exterior home remodeling trends for 2023 to make it easier for you.

Let’s take a look at which ones could suit your home best.

1. Benefits of Exterior Home Remodeling

Modern exterior home remodeling offers numerous benefits, helping to increase your home’s resale value, make it more energy efficient, improve its curb appeal, and even reduce maintenance costs. By working with a reputable contractor like Imperium Exteriors, you can take advantage of the latest trends and technologies to transform your home’s exterior into a more beautiful and functional space. Here are some of the top benefits associated with exterior home remodeling projects:

-Increase Your Home’s Resale Value: It can help to increase your property’s resale value. This is especially true if you choose to focus on important features such as replacing an old roof or siding with new materials that offer better energy efficiency or require less maintenance.

-Improve Curb Appeal: Upgrading the exterior of your home can give it a fabulous facelift, improving its overall curb appeal. Whether you decide to update your landscaping or install a brand-new outdoor lighting system, you’ll be able to enjoy a more attractive property and add extra visual aspects for passersby.

-Save Money on Energy Bills: Many of the projects like installing new siding or updating windows can help your home operate more efficiently by conserving energy; this could potentially lead to lower monthly utility bills.

-Decrease Maintenance Costs: Investing in long lasting materials such as LP siding which reduces the need for regular cleaning and painting maintenance — reducing future overall costs associated with caring for these parts of your landscape.

2. Popular Exterior Home Remodeling Trends of 2023

This can give you the chance to add customization, create improved curb appeal and improve your overall home design. In 2023, a variety of trends are appearing in exterior home remodeling that provide homeowners with the latest innovations and cutting-edge aesthetic features.

In terms of colors, soft blues and warm earth tones like beige and terracotta stand out as popular choices for exteriors. Subtle textures like stucco can give homes an old-world charm, while modern materials like metal or composite cladding on facades add an updated look.

In addition to traditional siding types like vinyl or wood planks, you may also want to consider other renovation options including stone facades. These can add visual character to any living space and give your home a luxurious feel. Also increasingly popular is the use of glass for garden patios or outdoor bathrooms—just make sure it’s treated for safety so you don’t end up with shattered glass everywhere!

Finally, energy-efficient items such as solar panels or water-saving fixtures are always appreciated additions when considering exterior remodeling options. Not only does it help lower energy costs but also offers an eco-friendly solution which could lead to tax credits from your local municipality if available.

3. Costs of Exterior Home Remodeling

It comes with many costs to consider that could include raw materials, labor and contractor fees, permits, and even financing. Depending on the type of exterior renovations you are making to your home, costs can range from a few hundred dollars up to thousands.

Raw materials usually cover the items needed for the construction work such as doors, windows, siding and paint. Labor costs will vary depending on how much of the project you decide to DIY or outsource to a contractor. The contractor’s fee is also something that should be taken into consideration when budgeting for your home’s remodel project.

In addition to raw materials and labor costs, there are other fees associated with exterior renovation projects that can add up quickly. This typically includes permit fees required by local municipalities and building departments in order to receive approval for any renovations being made. Depending on the scope of work being done, this could involve obtaining several permits during the course of construction or repairs.

Finally, if out-of-pocket costs start adding up too quickly or becoming too difficult to manage, you have the option of pursuing financing options available through various banks or lenders who provide loans specifically tailored towards covering home improvement projects such as an exterior remodel job. When researching these options it’s important to consider interest rates and loan repayment terms so you’ll know what kind of financial commitment you’re making when agreeing to a loan agreement.

4. Tips for a Successful Exterior Home Remodeling

Creating a beautiful and functional exterior for your home is an exciting opportunity. To make the most of your remodeling project and ensure it adds value to your home, there are some important things to consider when planning.

The first step is to choose the right materials. For example, if you’re replacing siding, research traditional lapped or drop siding versus newer vertical vinyl versions. Not only do they provide different looks; they also require different labor and expense levels. Brick or stone veneers are also popular accents. When looking at these options, think beyond just the looks — consider features such as thermal efficiency, ease of maintenance and resistance to damage from severe weather.

If your project includes adding outdoor features such as decks or patios, choose materials that suit the style of your house and will benefit you in terms of low-maintenance options like composite decking over natural wood options that need more upkeep. Talk with your contractor about how each material type will work best in your specific climate conditions such as temperature variations and rainfall patterns.

Make sure to include proper drainage solutions in any landscaping plans for things moved or added during a remodel. This can mean adding gutters or diverting downspouts away from areas where water pooling could cause damage over time or create hardscaping feature areas that use slopes and other solutions for natural runoff instead of relying on traditional French drains for homes with sloping yards which may become clogged easier due to leaves, sheds or playgrounds.

Conclusion

While these trends are all worth exploring depending on the desired outcome of your renovation project, each one should be tailored to fit your individual circumstances and budget. With careful planning and research, you can be certain you’ll have an attractive home that stands out from your neighbours while keeping within your financial limitations; this is a great way to increase the market value of your property while getting the most out of any renovation spending.