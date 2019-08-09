Chanel Santini Biography

226 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Chanel Santini is an American transsexual porn actress and nude model. Let’s learn more about her life and career.

Early Life

On 7th January, 1998, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA, Chanel Santini was brought into this world. She attended Cibola High School in her birthplace. She continued her education at the Central New Mexico Community College in the same city.

Chanel Santini Career

Before Santini became a part of the adult film industry, she worked in retail as an assistant manager. She became a model for Trans Erotica in 2016. Same year she made a debut in the adult film industry, and she explained that she started doing it as a means to financially survive. By the end of the year, Santini participated in 13 porn movies, and made a breast enlargement. She went from 34A to 34D.

Since she was 15 years old, she has been going by the name Chanel. Santini came up because of her favorite childhood movie called Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen.

Private Life

Santini is interested in fashion, make-up, and music. She likes spicy food. Traveling is passion of hers, but she is not a fan of airports.

Body Measurements

Santini is 5ft 8 in tall, and weighs 120 lbs. Her eye color is hazelnut, and her hair is black.