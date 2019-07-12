Choosing the right puppy for you

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Have you decided to expand your family with a four-legged addition? As much as the process of picking the puppy can be enjoyable, at the same time it can be daunting and time-consuming since there are so many different things you have to consider and factors that affect the decision you make. Due to this, in the following text, we have listed some major things you have to carefully think about when choosing a pet that will fit your lifestyle.

The first thing you have to decide is which breed to get. You are probably aware that each has its own personality, needs, and look, which is why this is something that requires thorough research. You have to consider the size of your home, access to a yard, family members (small children or elderly relatives), your daily activities and the amount of time you can spend with the pet, and lastly, the finances.

Did you know that there are more expenses when raising a large breed dog than they are with the smaller ones? This does not only include food, but also training equipment and grooming. These fees and frequency of the grooming clearly depend on the breed of the dog.

Furthermore, some breeds are more prone to certain medical conditions, so this is another factor that can affect your decision. You can choose between purebred and mix-breed dogs that are less likely to have these types of health issue. If you are interested in a specific family of dogs, you can simply contact a nearby veterinarian who can help you with this research.

Once you have done your research and chose the right dog for you, it is time to go and get it. You have two choices – you can adopt it or buy it. If you opt for the latter one, you can find numerous breeders online, on websites like Petzlover. If you get the opportunity to investigate the dog’s background by getting familiar with the breeder, facility, and its primer environment, you should do it. This is the only way to ensure that you are getting a healthy and sociable pet.

If you already have one dog, it is important to observe how the puppy interacts with other animals. Also, pet it and try to pick it up. Dogs should be used to human interactions and handling, especially when it comes to small breeds. On the other hand, puppies that are scared of people and don’t feel comfortable will require more care and it will be harder to train them, so think carefully if you have the time and patience required to deal with them.

Lastly, you have to decide whether you want a male or female friend. When it comes to their personality and temperament, this doesn’t play an important role, so it all comes down to your preference.

Moreover, it is important to get the puppy checked by the vet as soon as you bring it home. Luckily, nowadays, many breeders and shelters will give you paperwork that will verify that the dog has been examined, treated for parasites, and has had at least the first round of vaccinations.

In conclusion, now that you have made all the tough decision and you have a brand new furry friend in your arms, you have to do your best to keep it healthy and happy.