5 Tips for Choosing Toys for Toddlers

What will be the best gift for your toddler: handmade wooden toys, a dollhouse, or a construction set? It is difficult for adults to make the right choice because childhood is a long-forgotten time for us. There is such a wide toys’ variety that any parent can get confused. Let’s try to figure out what kind of toys will help to make your toddler’s sweetest years unforgettable. After all, good toys will not only delight your baby but will stimulate his physical and mental development as well.

Your child is a little explorer. Everything surprises and pleases him, especially things that can be mixed, combined, disassembled, and assembled again. Toys that make sounds are also trending now. However, psychologists have proven that such toys bore a child very quickly: he or she remembers a song or a signal, no longer feels delighted and stops playing. Make the right choice so that your toddler does not lose interest too quickly.

Here are the main recommendations for parents before buying toys:

Toys should be age-appropriate above all.

It is advisable to choose environmentally friendly materials, avoid plastic and chemical dyes.

It is a good idea to buy realistic toys.

Always test the durability of a toy before giving it to your baby. Any item must be safe.

If your child is addicted to a particular toy, buy him something similar and encourage interest.

It is better to have a variety of toys for both boys and girls. Do not restrict your child according to gender with dolls or cars only.

Details develop fine motor skills well. Therefore, if your baby is already 2 or 3 years old, buy multifunctional toys with elements that can be opened or swapped.

If your child is still very young, then additional elements can confuse him. It is better to buy several simple and understandable toys than a multifunctional one.

What is the item to interest a baby for a good while? The best choice is toys that help develop imagination, fine motor skills, and various abilities. Such a toy grows with your child, remains interesting for many years. Who knows, maybe your toddler will remember this toy for a lifetime as a symbol of his happy childhood.

The top 5 tips for choosing toys for toddlers are:

1. Buy educational toys. It is possible to use them in different ways

Even the simplest wooden blocks of different shapes can stand your baby in good stead. They can be disassembled and assembled, scattered and grouped by shape or color. And this is what kids need at the initial stage of development. Also, the eco-friendly toy will be an excellent gum masseur for those who are teething. Mom doesn’t have to worry. Those who want to chew a stacking toy during his game process will do it safely. Such toys could aid the development of gross motor skills. Your baby will learn to hold objects tightly in his hands. He can play a new game each time while collecting a new fictional castle or spaceship. It will be a boon for the imagination development process.

2. Choose toys that help your child to discover the natural world diversity

Small animals and plants will push your toddler to discover a whole new world. Such products can be wooden. At the initial stage, the child will put his beloved giraffe to bed or put the bear in a shoebox house. With time, your child will be able to build a whole farm or even study other continents’ flora and fauna. These toys give a pleasant tactile sensation usually. Besides, early acquaintance with the world of animals and plants can awaken a keen interest in serious sciences later. After all, everything we see and feel in childhood deposit in our subconsciousness for many years. You can browse wooden educational toys at WoodenCaterpillar Toys.

3. Toys that encourage your toddler to be physically active are always a good idea

Sport is a good activity not only for adults. First, the baby learns to keep a minimum balance, then walk and run. These are his sport exercises to build a strong core for life. You can help him to make this process even more exciting by using the necessary equipment. There are a lot of gifts that will help the toddler to develop physically. The most popular ones are a ball, a simple wooden rocking horse, gardening tools, a tricycle, etc. Be the best audience for your child to show the result. He will demonstrate new skills or tricks that he learns with pleasure.

4. Playing with a real thing is a pleasure for any toddler

It is always forbidden to touch the most mysterious objects: mobile phones, switches, sockets, and mops. Your child may be interested in things that do not excite you at all. He feels inspiration because he wants to be big and clever, just like you. But we cannot allow our children to touch everything: it can be dangerous. There is a good decision. A busy board for toddlers is a great option. You can buy such a board or create it yourself. Place all the small elements that your baby wants to touch on it: door locks, switches, and more. It will help your child:

to satisfy curiosity,

to train fine motor skills,

to develop imagination,

to learn how to solve problems.

5. Choose toys that will help your baby learn to read in the future

Crayons, paints, and large letters with a magnet are what you need. Your child will enjoy looking at your books and colorful magazines. It is a promising, secret world for curious kids. Also, buy books for children with voluminous pictures and some text. Promise your child that he or she will be able to read them very soon.

Choosing the best toy for your toddler could seem challenging at first sight. But in fact, it is a pleasant process that allows you to plunge into childhood for a short time once again. Remember how great it was to explore the world and enjoy this period again together with your toddler for 100%.