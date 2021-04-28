How to Give Your Office a Trendy Makeover With Peel and Stick Wallpaper

Did you know that we spend a third of our lives in the office, at work? Astonishingly small fact, isn’t it? That is why it is necessary to make a change in the workplace once in a while so that everyday work does not become monotonous. Whatever change you decide on, it will bring only positive feedback, will bring you energy in your daily work responsibilities. The tension and pressure will be visibly reduced, and all the responsibilities you have in the day will be completed on time, there will be no need to prolong them further.

Decorating your office can be an absolute nightmare, but in most cases, it has turned out to be quite a fun project to commit to. If you have a picture in your head of what your office should look like in a new light, you do not even need a professional for that job. Just start the renovation process, and you will be visibly surprised by the result.

Working in the office has proven to increase productivity in your work, and helps you strategically advance in your career, do you know why? Of course, because of the pandemic, we all turned to work from home, where we feel a hundred times more comfortable than anywhere else while completing work responsibilities from our favorite place in our home, with our pet lying at our feet. However, this way of working has proven to be quite inefficient and unproductive for us, because while you are in the office you give your best and finish things.

So now that we see the end of the pandemic, this is the perfect time to make the effort to transform the workspace, to turn a new chapter, all to give ourselves a boost and motivation and thus increase our productivity.

There are a few things you can do in detail to bring your space to the desired trendy makeover, and these are:

Make a good first impression by choosing your new desk, let it be the center of attention in your office. Position it so that it will be close to the window and the light will be accentuated on it.

You can combine it with a very comfortable fancy chair, invest in a good comfortable chair, the long hour sitting in one position has a bad effect on our spine and our posture. So do not be stingy when it comes to your health.

You can make your office a wonderful work environment by working on some key details, such as pictures on the wall, whether it is a portrait or a replica of a work of art, a plant on the shelves or the floor that will bring warmth to space. , or a mini fountain on your desk that will relax you while you work.

This is a simple example of the things you can implement when it comes to a total makeover of your office. But what is essential and crucial for the final look to be magical? The wallpapers. Not only will you refresh the space with the new wallpapers, but you will also change the whole perspective of the place.

There are several reasons why it is better to choose wallpaper for the room you are renovating, instead of just painting the walls with another color.

First of all, wallpapers last much longer than ordinary wall paint, which in the long run proves to be more effective, and your budget will be grateful for this move. If you are painting the walls, you will have to repeat this process almost every year, or at least every second, because any stain made on the wall is very noticeable to the eye and it is much harder to remove any stain or dirt. While this is not the case with wallpapers, they are very easy to clean and maintain, even after a dozen years they will look just like you put them on the first day.

Second, the method of gluing the wallpaper to the wall is very easy. As the name suggests peel and stick, that’s all you need to know. There will be no need to hire professionals for this task, I know you may be afraid that it will not turn out as it should, but even when you make pancakes, the first one never turns outright, but each subsequent one is better than the previous one. Besides, there are thousands of tutorials online that will guide you step by step and explain how to do it.

Third, the fun part is here. You can choose from thousands of colors and patterns, even if you can not decide what to choose, you have the opportunity to choose more and make a combination of your choice. If you have no idea what you would choose Love vs. Design offers a wide range of colors and patterns, while scrolling through the beautiful wallpapers I am sure that something will catch your eye. Their collection is amazing from regular classic prints, stripes, geometric, tropical, botanical and you know what the best part is, for any of the prints you can choose any color you want from the offered 200 and more, which means that the choice is endless.

In addition to these basic reasons why you should use wallpaper instead of paint, maybe because the wallpaper looks brutally good in daylight and equally good in artificial light in the room. Any irregularities, cracks, or damage to the wall are very easily covered with wallpaper, no one will even notice that it is the same wall. As easy as they are to set up, it is just as easy to remove them, not to exaggerate, until you snap your fingers and they are already gone off the wall.

After all this even I get the urge to make a makeover of my office at home, this is a great idea, I have already imagined what wallpapers I would put on. It will look divine after redecoration I’m sure of that. So do not waste time, visit the above site and start choosing your design. It’s time for some change in your life, so why not start transforming your workspace, let it be the personification of you, let it motivate you to strive for something more in life.

To surpass yourself more and more every day, and to make your friends and family proud to know you, and of course to be proud and satisfied with yourself.