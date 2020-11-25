8 Best Christmas Living Room Decor Ideas for 2020

The year 2020 has been remarkable as it took a roller coaster ride in each one’s life, and now we are heading towards the end of the year, hoping that next year might bring lots of success, prosperity, and good health. But before welcoming the New Year, Christmas is on its way to filling the joy and happiness among all.

As quoted correctly, “All’s well that ends well” with the arrival of Christmas, people are all set to give a nice touch to their house’s indoors and outdoors.

Coming to the indoors, the heart of any house is its living room, and so it becomes extra important once the festivals arrive. It is not only the best place for professional or friendly gatherings but also the go-to location for your Christmas tree. So, the above reasons make it important to fill your living area space with some beautiful decorations.

Fortunately, when it comes to decorating your living room, there is no shortage of inspiration—From sophisticated decorations to vibrant intonation, a total of 8 best Christmas living room decor ideas is provided that includes all the inspiration you need to get your home festive ready. You will surely find the perfect decor tips for every type ranging from the minimalist to the maximalist.

Let’s begin!

1. Let your living room glow!

The best way to make your living room beautiful is to Lighten it up with different lights or lamps. Use warm honey-colored Christmas lights, ornamental candles, and firelight to create beautiful and cozy schemes. It can also be used over hearths and trees.

Even a shaved traditional room will come to life with a festive glow when dressed in toffee colors and yellow gold. Black and white baubles add fabulous contrasts to the look. Stick to your sepia and metallic canvas when it comes to wrapping up your presents to end the day with an ultimate finishing touch.

2. Feature the wall and make it look more festive.

The woodland featured wallpaper is the best option at any time of year, but when collaborating up with festive mantel decorations and Christmas trees, it could give stunning results to your Christmas celebrations. With a more detailed Nordic style, this look mixes with the neat furnishings and light-toned woods, wicker, and woven textures. We can also opt for foliage as they give surprisingly twists to the traditional festive wreath. Using proper foliage can leave a big impact in a white modern living room.

Also, DNA Portraits are one of the coolest wall décor pieces that you can get. It provides different color sample watches and a kit along with some easy to understand instructions which help you to personalize your art with any color combination you wish and make your decorations and work much easier and handier.

They are always the conversation starters and give your home a personal touch using art and your own DNA. Isn’t that something? You can check more about DNA art on DNA11.

3. Use paper crafts for creative decorations

Paper crafts are a great way to involve the whole family by making your paper decorations. A mixture of Fun and budget-friendly methods, homemade paper crafts can be helpful to enhance your Christmas decorations. They are starting from tree toppers and stars to jazz up the canvas, to playful honeycomb balls that are mostly used to place around the base if no presents are available.

There are endless possibilities with papercrafts. Paper chains, garlands are some of such examples that are enough to prove that there could be plenty of other ways to add a homemade touch with papercrafts. Paper decorations, when layered with glass baubles and silver dipped pine cones, can be a good option to create a tree that could be an excellent choice to implement.

4. Give a twist of golden glow for dark rooms

If your living room is painted with some dark colors, give it a blend of attractive golden or pastel colors. The tree, candles, and champagne glasses are some of the Christmas touches that can be an option in a room and are available in a relatively minimal amount. These can be more than enough to add a merry look to the room.

If the tree is placed in the living room, then it can be placed inside a streamlined black pot to make it go with the dark grey walls. Decorating the tree with warm white fairy lights gives it a soft yellow glow, which ultimately brings out the golden yellow tones over the materials kept in that room. The use of gold and navy wrapping paper can coordinate with the background texture of the room.

5. Keep it natural and simple

Suppose you are a person who loves to have minimal decors or use less vibrant specifications, no problem with this at all. Just put up some beautiful wall hangings- can be family or friend photos, travel diaries or beautiful sceneries, anything you feel like special and close to your heart.

Stick to some garlands or beautiful as well scented candles that can be refreshing at the same time won’t make the room overpowered. You can also go with a bowl of cinnamon sticks popped up with some pine cones and cloves seeds, making a potpourri that could be tasty as well give a festive touch. To make your room attractive, try to sort out the focus of the room so that with minimal decorations also it would be an eyecatcher.

6. Embellish the fireplace

If you have a fireplace, you can beautifully adorn it. You can group it with neutral accessories that can be any object having cohesive shades of white, beige, or black. Some assorted prints can also be a wonderful choice. Beautiful artistic vases can be the showcase if filled with some beautiful orchids or roses.

The old dated bricks can be painted and given a shade of red or wine or any cream paint according to one’s wish. If the hearth is empty, then use it as a bookshelf or turn it into an indoor garden. Different pots of various sizes, shapes, and colors filled with ferns or china grasses can be put together to make it look much adorable.

7. Give trendy winter touch to the room

As winter takes its peak during this festival, warm woolen blankets and cushions can be the safest and best option, especially when these are used over the armchairs or the sofas near the fireplace.

Using warm colors such as shades of grey, tangerine, or moody green would work awesome. You can add warm mats for the floor or the electric room heaters to get prevented from winter. You can also design your curtains with some classic colors.

8. Play with some Beautiful jewel tones

Highlight the ambiance of fire by decorating it with warm spiced tones and jewel colors. Combine them with bold colors and make them look ravishing. Instead of using a single-color stone, use two to three to create a strong sense of contrast.

Also, using many of the Warming shades or bold colors can later be a headache to you, so try to add touches of neutral to provide a space for your eyes to rest. Adding textures of precious metals helps to reflect the colors further.