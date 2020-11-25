10 Best Virtual Birthday Party Ideas While Following Social Distancing

As we know that birthday parties are an exceptional day of our life. This is not only to pass off another fantastic trip around the sun, but also, they are one of the best ways in order to gather your family and friends for all the cute cocktails, festive desserts, and whimsical décor your heart desires for.

Surely, this year completely different rest of the years. Among our new normal of social distancing, get-togethers both large and small have been put off, leaving many spring babies plus their friends, and partners to celebrate at home.

Whereas you may not be able to throw the bash you had already planned, but there is not any reason to skip the party altogether. If you or your loved ones have a birthday coming up you can definitely one of these virtual birthday party ideas you can easily do at your home.

From sending a card to host a party via video chat, there is an abundance of ways to make the birthday boy or girl memorable on their special day, and when the pandemic ends it will also end.

Here are some ideas you can pick any as per your preference:-

1. Sending beautiful messages

This is a very popular and easy method that most people use to send wishes and messages to their family, friends, and loved ones without contacting them physically. Thus, myhappybirthdays.com provides you a great collection of various wishes, messages, and continue adding to it. The website gives you full freedom to pick any wishes as per your need. By using it, you can easily share your thoughts and feelings with your loved ones.

2. Sending a card

This is also the easiest way to show your love with a card. If you don’t live together or close enough to your family and friends, drop one in their mailbox (no contact required), or you can use a service like Paperless Post.

3. Host a virtual Happy Birthday party on Zoom

You can easily set up and invite your all friends for a virtual birthday party on Zoom. The video quality on Zoom is errorless and you can see clearly each participant’s face. If you are really willing to make this day special, so you can definitely try it out to tell the guest of honor to sign on a little later than the rest and sing Happy Birthday when they log on.

4. Send a dessert

This is a great way in order to support your local businesses in these very tough times just by ordering delivery. You can choose any local restaurant or bakery with stellar desserts and send something sweet, for example, fro-yo, cake, or cookies.

5. Create a Happy Birthday video montage

With the help Happy Birthday video montage, you can improve a traditional birthday card. Even you can use a service like Tribute to create a personalized video montage simply.

Ask your family, friends, or love ones to record their birthday wishes and Tribute will help you put them together and mail the guest of honor a video card. It is just a traditional audio card that also has a kind of thin video screen.

6. Host a Netflix party

I think everyone is familiar with Netflix. For that, If you love watching movies, or scheduled a virtual watch party. download Netflix Party extension in Chrome, and you and your mate will be able to watch the same Netflix movie at the same time.

The extension features have synchronized video playback so that everyone’s screen will resume and pause at the same time, plush, a chat room where you can share your feelings and thoughts.

7. Write them a beautiful song

If you are a music lover, you can write a beautiful song and present it to them via video chat. Even if your song is not outstanding (or on the key), it’s a thought that can be counted.

If your whole group is an artist, log on to the char with something they have created for the birthday girl or boy. It could be anything like a poem, speech, song, a piece of art, or dance.

8. Do something special via drive by their house

As we are following social distancing during this pandemic, it doesn’t mean you can’t go to someone’s house. Deck our you can with signs, balloons, and drive your mate’s pace and tell them to look outside and sing Happy Birthday as soon as they come to the door.

9. Virtually Paint Together

Studies indicate that creative activities like painting can boos up your mood and even reduce pain. Just see if a local studio is hosting a virtual paint night via Zoom or create one for yourself with your friends. Amazon is goldmines for pre-made options. For a full DIY version, you can choose an object a birthday cake, and paint everyone the same thing.

As you doodle, chat, and sip wine, while everybody angles their canvases away from their laptops. When you are done, time to turn your masterpieces around at the same time in order for a big reveal. It will literally have fun to see when every individual takes on the same artwork.

10. Dance Party

Dancing is not only great for your physical body but also it has been confirmed to ease the effects of anxiety and depression. In that spirit, we can say that a dance party is perhaps a good idea these days.

You just need to set up your desktop or laptop, hang a disco ball, and make a good playlist on your computer. While everyone’s on mute, you can share your audio via Zoom, and then everyone can dance along. Even you can also stream YouTube choreography videos together.

Conclusion

Finally, If you are planning to host a virtual party, you can definitely pick any idea for yourself to make this day memorable and outstanding during this pandemic as well. I hope our list of virtual birthday idea sparks your encouragement and imagination to celebrate this moment with ease.