What to choose – leggings or jeans?

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

The sentence “I have got nothing to wear” is something that every woman in this world says almost on a daily basis. And usually, it is not true, but they all feel like that. There are so many different pieces of clothing for each occasion, from elegant suits and dresses to shorts, skirt, blouses and everything in between. However, in this text, we are going to focus on two items that every girl possesses and discuss leggings and jeans.

Some women would argue that leggings are not pants, but we believe it all comes down to one’s preference. Let’s start by discussing the difference between these pieces of wardrobe.

Leggings are usually made of cotton or polyester and spandex blend and this is what makes them extremely comfortable which is why girls just love them. They come in a variety of colors, patterns, and prints – you just have to pick your favorite one. The most important thing when buying them is to choose the right size that fits you perfectly. If you get a pair that is too small, they will stretch and become transparent which is something that you don’t want. On this website, you can find numerous styles you can choose from. Furthermore, they can be incorporated into many different outfits. You can wear them with a tunic, under a dress or with a simple long shirt, which makes them perfect for warm July evening in Kansas. Plus, since there are a variety of colors, meaning you can use them to create your own style and express your personality.

On the other hand, there are skinny jeans. They were first introduced in the 1950s and have come a long way from slim-fit denim to skin-tight version they are today. They are usually made of stretchable denim, so they could trace all your curves tightly. The main difference between them and leggings is the material. The denim is just not as soft and comfortable as cotton is. Since they are basically tight pants, they can be worn with any kind of crop top or a blouse. Moreover, since denim is thicker, skinny jeans are a great choice for cold Dallas winter nights.

So how should you wear them? Keep in mind that skinny jeans are casual wear, which means you can wear them while running errands or pair them with a crop top and interesting accessories for a night out in a bar with friends, but you cannot wear them to any elegant event. There is no need to point out that they are not a piece of clothing you can wear to a workout session in a gym.

Leggings, on the other note, can be versatile, meaning they can be pair with anything, depending on the material and pattern, of course. You can wear them with a long t-shirt for a day spent shopping in a mall, or if you get leatherette ones, you can incorporate them into a more formal outfit. Simply pair them with a classy top, add some jewelry, and you are ready to go. If you like leggings with a bold pattern, make sure to combine them with a top in neutral or similar color to make them the center of your outfit.

All in all, these are some main differences between leggings and jeans. As you can see, when choosing between these two, it all depends on your style and of course, the occasion.