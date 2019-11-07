Coffee or Red Bull – Which One Is More Beneficial For Your Body

979 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Most people have coffee right after they wake up in the morning. The early caffeine intake keeps you energized for the rest of the day. Caffeine can mix with the blood and boost your energy. That is why you will see people drinking coffee when they get tired. But many people also have Red Bull if they want instant energy.

So, which one is better for you in the long run? Let’s explore the options.

Percentage of caffeine

The caffeine content in Red Bull is too high compared to a cup of coffee. Of course, it also depends on the type you have and the way you make it. Those who prefer the strong flavor don’t add sugar. Others like it to be sweeter. Hence, they add sugar and cream. It doesn’t matter how you drink it. According to coffeemachineking.com, a 9-ounce cup has an average of 85 to 200 milligrams of caffeine per serving. This is for people who like to have mild to strong punch in their coffee.

Red Bull, on the other hand, contains 80 milligrams of caffeine. That means it is similar to having a cup of strong coffee. But why do people say that Red Bull gives them wings after having a can? That’s because of the additional stimulants present in Red Bull that triggers the energy in your body.

Ingredients that make Red Bull immediately effective

The presence of Taurine makes Red Bull more effective for short term energy. It has identical properties like caffeine. That is why it increases your energy more than a cup of coffee. Taurine helps in calcium signaling, anti-oxidation, cardiovascular functioning, and various other things. Sugar is another ingredient that gives you instant energy. You usually don’t add sugar because it takes away the flavor. However, Red Bull contains around 27 grams of sugar in every can. The combination of Taurine, sugar, and caffeine makes Red Bull more potent when you need instant energy.

Why is coffee a healthier alternative?

On the one hand, you have a drink that gives you instant energy, and on the other hand, you have a regular beverage that keeps your health in control. The answer is right in front of you. You got to choose a healthier alternative. 27 grams of sugar every day won’t do you any good. Yes, a can of Red Bull once in a while is alright, but it’s not a beverage you can rely on every day.

Moreover, coffee has loads of antioxidant properties. It helps to reduce Type 2 diabetes, Alzheimer’s, and various other diseases. Imagine your blood sugar level if you have 27 grams of sugar every day. Apart from helping get rid of diseases, coffee is also beneficial when it comes to burning calories. Considering that you don’t add sugar or cream, the nice strong cuppa will help to burn calories every day. It burns the calories to produce energy, not add calories with high sugar content.

So, you should always choose coffee over Red Bull any day. It is healthier and does not attract diseases.