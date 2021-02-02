5 College Outfit Ideas for 2021

In 2020, fashion was not created by designers and fashion houses but by the coronavirus: the pandemic has changed our way of life, and thereby our wardrobe. Most of us have given up on trips to the university and replaced our official clothes with comfortable sweatpants and cashmere suits. The latest mainstay of office fashion, the shirt, has come in handy for Zoom calls and other online meetings.

Of course, it is still not completely clear how the studying process will continue — whether we need to think about another term from home or to look for new outfits. We are already doing a lot of things online — from using RapidEssay to meeting our friends. However, preparing several great outfits would be a good idea both for online and offline arrangements.

Whether trouser suits will return to our lives in 2021 is hard to say. On the one hand, the relaxed versions — wide trousers with tucks and oversized jackets — were shown in spring collections by many brands. On the other, companies are increasingly abandoning offices in favor of remote work. One thing is for sure: shirts will not lose their relevance either this season or in the next ten years. It is hard to find a more livable and versatile wardrobe item. We tell you which models to pay attention to right now and where to look for budget alternatives to them.

1. Classic White

The basis of the basics — a loose white shirt can find its place in any wardrobe. Even if you prefer loose jeans and T-shirts or sweatpants with crop tops, a light-colored, heavy-duty shirt can be a lifesaver for when you need to look serious. You can wear it with the same jeans of a relaxed silhouette or over a dress with thin straps, with short shorts in summer, and under a knitted vest paired with cashmere trousers in winter.

When choosing a light shirt, pay attention to the material — it should not be too thin or too dense, and also easily wrinkled. Pay increased attention to the cut. A timeless option — a loose, slightly lengthened model with wide sleeves. Designers also regularly remember cropped shirts and variants with an emphasis on the waist, but it will be harder to combine them with everyday things. You can find such options in Zara or Saint Laurent.

2. With a Remarkable Collar

Fancy collars have become popular since 2019. In 2020, the trend reached impressive proportions — literally: collars were getting bigger, more layered, and more complex. The trend will continue in 2021, but we advise you to rely on laconic shirts with neat round collars or lace collars. They look good solo or under oversized sweaters and cardigans, but they don’t yet come across as trendy — which means they’ll look modern a couple of seasons later.

This model does not differ much from a classic white shirt, so when choosing, follow the same principles: a loose fit plus a suitable fabric (for example, cotton). Look for such options in Miu Miu or Monki stores.

3. Satin Shine

Another notable trend in recent years is shirts with a “wet” satin sheen. These properties are possessed by specially processed silk and its budget replacement — polyester. You should not be afraid of the latter: modern synthetic fabrics are not much inferior to natural ones. They serve for a long time and are really comfortable to wear.

A simple plain shirt can be worn with dark flared trousers or a sequin skirt, as well as with simpler, everyday items. If you feel like playing in contrast, try on a shirt with a leather midi skirt or corduroy pants and chunky platform boots.

4. Oversize

Deliberately large, as if taken from someone else’s (men’s) shoulder shirts were demonstrated by many brands from Balenciaga to Prada — which means that there will be enough of such things in spring collections. When experimenting with volume and proportions, rely on classic colors and materials — an oversized thing already attracts enough attention. An elongated shirt can be worn as a dress with tight leggings or pantyhose with a pattern, or just a loose one can be used as an additional layer of warmth by wearing it over a turtleneck or fleece sweater.

5. With a Bow

Not only collars but also bows haunt designers for several seasons in a row. And if collars in 2020 have become extra-large, then bows can be found in a wide variety — from thin short ribbons to wide and long sections of fabric in contrasting shades. We advise you to pay attention to the classic version — a plain shirt with a medium-sized bow. Due to the long ribbons, it can be tied in different ways. Try wrapping the ribbons around your neck, and knotting them at the back, or leaving them hanging loose.

Several Additional Options

Plaid shirt

The classic pattern for a shirt is not only narrow or wide stripes and flowers. No less recognizable print is a black and white check. Moreover, the smaller the size of the cells, the more elegant such a thing looks. It is enough to add to such a noticeable element of the wardrobe classic boots and light jeans — the look for going to an exhibition or meeting with friends is ready. If you want to go all out, pair the plaid shirt with vinyl or crocodile imitation leather.

Short-sleeve

Judging by the spring collections, bulky short-sleeved shirts expect a new wave of popularity in 2021, so we advise you to start looking for the perfect option for yourself now. In winter, it can be worn under all sorts of sweaters so that only a collar is visible.

Pinstripe

A light shirt with a pinstripe is the same wardrobe base as a classic white one. Many brands have shown stripes this season, from Balenciaga and Vetements to A.P.C. and Acne Studios. In the mass market, finding a striped shirt is also not hard: classic fit — at H&M and Arket, fitted models, and oversized — at Zara). But if you are ready to spend a little more, check the men’s sections of classic brands.

With ruffles or lace

Victorian collars, puffy sleeves, and bows — designers use pieces with excessive decor for several seasons in a row. But this winter, another trend has emerged — shirts and tops, richly decorated with ruffles and frills. Since such elements on the chest, neck, and cuffs are noticeable on their own, we advise you to rely on plain white shirts with a laconic cut. It wouldn’t be difficult to combine such a thing with a casual wardrobe — cozy knitted cardigans and jeans, and more strict things — jackets and trousers. Do you want to make it fun? Add to this shirt a silk skirt, an embroidered vest, and bright hikers.