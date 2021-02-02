4 Must-Have Features in Your Online Ticket Bus App

There is no denying that technological advancements have made life so much easier. Processes that used to hours have now been reduced to minutes. What’s more you are not confined to a stuffy room to get the paperwork done – you can do everything on the go and in a paperless and eco-friendly way. Even the way we travel has changed. Over the last couple of years, new systems have been developed with interphases being regularly updated for public transportation to make the switch from offline to online ticketing systems. Even travelling by bus has become a renewed experience. All you need is an online ticket bus app and you are good to go!

The invention and rise of the slew of public transit and transportation apps have helped modernize the world and the way we travel. The pain of standing in queues, first to buy a bus ticket and then to board a bus only to travel on a squished and uncomfortable seat, or to book a ticket for an overnight journey again by standing in long queues, only for you to have an unsatisfactory journey. But thanks to the many online ticket bus apps, all your woes and stresses are brushed aside. No more queues, no more delays and no more unsatisfactory journeys!

Whether you are backpacking through Malaysia, on a holiday with your family or on a guided tour with fellow solo travellers, an online ticket bus app is useful to one and all. But in order to make it accessible to a larger audience and build a community of users spanning all age groups and all kinds of users, there are some essential features an app should have. These systems allow customers to easily reserve services for their upcoming vacation from the comfort of their own home. In just a few clicks, travellers can plan their itinerary and confirm their bookings on the online bus ticket app.

Why Use an Online Ticket Bus App

Going online is the future and we are slowly and steadily making the switch. It is a matter of just a few years before we completely switch to digital systems and eliminate the use of offline, traditional methods. An online ticket bus app allows you to book your ticket anytime, anywhere. You don’t have to physically visit a ticket counter during its operating hours to get your ticket. The entire system exists on your phone and that mobile application can control everything – from bookings to changes to cancellations. By taking the online route and using an online ticket bus app, you are travelling in a time-saving and an eco-friendly way.

Features A Online Ticket Bus App Should Have

Online Reservation System

In the offline route, you will miss out on the opportunity to choose a seat of your choice. An online portal equips with this added advantage and it is definitely a feature to look out for while finding a suitable online ticket bus app. Such a reservation system on an online ticket bus app will provide a real-time count of how many seats have been booked and which ones. Accordingly, you can choose the one you want to reserve and book for yourself. For a bus conductor, this will take off the tension of keeping a manual track of who is seated where as well as rule out the problem of double-booking for a seat.

Easy-to-Understand User Interface

You will not be able to attract many people to download and use your app if the interface proves to be complicated. The online ticket bus app is meant for the users so it has to be designed from their perspective and in a manner that it is easy to understand and hassle-free. Just a few simple steps should be enough for anybody to reserve a seat and pay for it.

Add-ons

Add-ons generally include items such as wi-fi, extra leg space, meals, etc. Such add-ons can make your bus journey more comfortable and enjoyable. Today, the add-ons feature is something that a passenger looks out for and it is what makes an online bus ticketing app or website more desirable. Any passenger would want to make the most of the ticket price so if there are some add-ons you can include, your online ticket bus app will garner more popularity. If you were to book your ticket in the traditional way by approaching a ticket counter, you would most likely not get to enjoy such benefits.

Seamless Payment System

Taking the online route means you are also adopting the digital payment method and going cashless. Nobody likes a portal that has a slow payment system or one that is full of glitches. Before launching your online ticket bus app, make sure that your payment structure is tried and tested multiple times and that every payment method added on the platform is working seamlessly. You will also have to ensure that these payments are end-to-end secure so that no third party can hack into account and steal the payment details of the passenger. Safety and security while using payment methods on an online ticket bus app are a must.

Conclusion

An online ticket bus app can be useful for all age groups (young and old) and all kinds of passengers (frequent and seasonal). The more user-friendly the features are, the better chances your online ticket bus app is going to be downloaded and used on a daily basis. Such an online portal maintains user details, booking details, bus details, reservation details, etc. It makes travelling as seamless, convenient, and easy as possible.

While booking via an online bus ticket app, the traveler can easily choose the bus as per their convenience, looking into the departure time, bus ratings, bus type, and amenities/facilities provided during the onboard journeying. These additional features and amenities increase the value of the online portal and increase the popularity and reach of it. For more information do visit https://m.redbus.my/