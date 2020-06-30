5 Common Mistakes New Online Casino Players Make

People choose to gamble at online casinos because they can do it from the comfort of their home, they don’t have to go anywhere and they can always choose a new website if they don’t like the things one place has. If you are a new player, then you should be extra careful.

When you make a mistake as a new player, you can risk losing a lot of money, getting banned, or even getting your personal information stolen. To help you out, we made this list of the common mistakes new players make and how to avoid that. Use our guide to be safer and to make sure you always make the right choice.

1. Creating several accounts

If you’ve ever played in online casinos, then you probably know that when you sing up and put your bank information, you get some extra offers, chips, or discounts.

New players think that they will beat the system and that they can gamble for free always if they create multiple accounts and connect them to the same bank account. Well, this does not work. In theory, you will be able to do that, but in reality, once you connect the same bank info with more than one account, you will get banned.

The casino may need a day or two to notice the thing you did, but you are always going to get caught. Once they notice what you’ve done, they will ban all of your accounts, as well as your bank information so you will never be able to play on that website again.

2. Not reading the terms of use

Just because we are not talking about a land-based casino, it does not mean that there are no rules when you play. Every place has different rules and different commissions, so you should always pay attention to that.

New users think that they can get away with anything and that the rules don’t apply to them. To make sure you are safe and that you can play for as long as you want, you should always check what is expected from you when you choose a website.

Before adding your bank account information, you should check out the free versions of the games, see if you like the website and what it offers. You should always read the terms of use and if there is something that’s not clear, you should contact customer service.

3. Settling for the first game

Once you enter the website you will realize there are a lot of different games, categories, and types that you can choose from. Most people think that playing poker is the right choice and they don’t try anything else.

However, you should never settle for the first interesting game you find and you should give different ones a chance. As suggested by Slots-O-Rama, slot games are offering players a real chance to win and the probability of hitting the jackpot is really high.

We are not saying that you should not go to your favorite game first, but you should also try different types and see how your luck goes. For example, games like Baccarat are not recommended to be played for more than 15 minutes, so when you take a break from it, you can explore different categories and types of online games.

4. No background checks

Before registering on a website, you should always do a lot of research and check if the site is safe for you to use it. The website should always have a secure connection and they should have valid certificates. You can check that information when you open the website and click on the lock that’s located on the left side of the URL. If there is no lock and if it says that the connection is not secure, you should look for another site.

Check the user reviews before you decide to put your information and if something seems sketchy, don’t register on that site.

You should also contact customer support and talk to them about the rules and laws they have. You should do that because you need to make sure that tech support is good and that they reply on time. If you notice that the website has a bad customer support and they are not interested in your question or ignore it completely, you can only imagine what will happen if you ever have a real issue.

5. Fake information

Some new players believe that if they register with a fake email and if they don’t share their personal information, they will not be exposed to any risk.

In theory, that might be true, but if you don’t trust the website, you should not register there. And, imagine what will happen if you register with a 10-minute-email and realize that you’ve won a lot of money.

If you win some money and decide you want to take them out and use them, you will not be able to do that when you don’t have a real email. The same goes for bank information and even your real name and surname. If you don’t want to put all of that info, and for it to be public, you can always contact tech support and ask them if there is any way to make all of your information private.

Once again, if you don’t trust that your info is safe and secure, you should not gamble there. And if you are not sure that you are going to like the games, then you can try with the free games and trial and see how everything looks.

One thing you should always remember is that no matter how safe the online casino is, you should never put your credit card where you get your paycheck. Things can happen, websites get hacked and you can lose all of your savings.

It is better to have one separate card that you use for online payments and where you put just a specific sum of money. That way you will always know how much you’ve spent, earned and when is the right time to take a break.

Don’t forget to read the game help file and to research the game before you start playing. Even though online casinos are really similar to land-based ones, they are still different and gambling there may make you spend more money.