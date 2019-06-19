Costa Dorada: What to See and Where to Stay in this Mediterranean Jewel

979 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

The Costa Dorada goes across 126 kilometres of coastline to in Catalonia from Cunit to the Ebro Delta. It is full of resorts and beaches, and it stands out for famous their calm, shallow waters. Tarragona is the most important city in the areal, but there are also many charming seaside towns, cosmopolitan cities, tourist resorts and countless entertainment plans worth visiting around. Thousands of tourists visit the Costa Dorada every year to enjoy the culture and beaches of the area, especially during the summer. That’s why, now that the holidays are approaching, in this article we show you practical information about places of interest, holiday homes and obligatory visits for your next getaway to the Costa Dorada.

Where to stay in Costa Dorada?

It is not difficult to find cheap holiday rentals on the Costa Dorada, especially if you book prior to high season. Companies like Catalan Ways offer great accommodation deals in L’Ampolla, a little village that is worth the visit itself, but from where you can also travel to bigger cities such as Salou or Tarragona. The fishing village of L’Ampolla is close to the Ebro Delta Natural Park, so you can unwind along its hiking trails and on its mussel factory excursions, including oyster tasting. There are rental options in L’Ampolla from only €380 per week. A good example is El Olivo, a very special apartment near the wonderful Cap Roig beach. Here you can find more information about this comfortable and affordable house that feels like a villa.

What to visit in Costa Dorada?

Tarragona

Heir to one of the main cities of the ancient Rome’s Hispania, this city on the shores of the Mediterranean is a true open-air museum. Among its spectacular archaeological site, we can highlight the Ferreres bridge, one of the best-preserved aqueducts on the peninsula; the Tower of Scipiones, an extensive section of the old wall, the circus and the Roman forum and amphitheatre, from the 2nd century A.D. and the only one in the world located next to the sea. Inside, the remains of an ancient Paleo-Christian church can still be seen. These and other wonders are part of the archaeological site of Tarraco, declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 2000.

However, this beautiful coastal city contains many other treasures, such as the cathedral of Santa Tecla -Gothic style and started in 1171; the traditional fisherman’s quarter of Serrallo, the viewpoint of the Mediterranean, embellished by a beautiful railing -a popular saying that whoever touches it, returns to the city; and the beach of Miracle, where you can combat the summer heat with a refreshing bath.

Salou

Considered to be the capital of the Costa Daurada, Salou unfolds in a magnificent bay located a few kilometres from the city of Tarragona. With more than 7 km of beaches and a wide range of restaurants, nightlife and daylife, this town is ideal for a few days’ rest. It also has monuments such as the Torre Vella, a 1530 fortress converted into a cultural centre.

Reus

Although it is not strictly part of the Costa Daurada because it is located in the interior of the province-, you should not miss this attractive town, the second most important in Tarragona and birthplace of the unrepeatable Antoni Gaudí. Reus boast of the imposing 16th century prioral church of Sant Pere and its essential Modernist Route, made up of 29 buildings of great beauty. These include Casa Navàs, in the central Plaça del Mercadal designed by Lluís Domènech i Montaner, and the Institut Pere Mata, a psychiatric hospital designed by the same architect, which inspired him to design the Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau in Barcelona.

Creixell

Only 18 km from Tarragona and slightly off the coast there is the fishing village of Creixell. There you can contemplate a beautiful castle and the Gothic church of Sant Jaume. Outside the historic centre, the Gothic building of the church of Sant Francesc and the hospital of Santa Magdalena await you.

Vila-seca

The biggest attraction of Vila-seca is the PortAventura World theme park, which makes it the perfect destination to travel with kids.With approximately 3.5 million visitors a year, it combines an amusement park, a water park, a golf course and much more. Its most important beaches include Cala Cranc in Cap Salou. However, this is not the only reason why it is worth coming to this town: another good reason is the beach of La Pineda.

Cambrils

Take your time to walk quietly through the narrow streets or visit the ruins of the Villa Romana de la Llosa, in the center of this town. Very close to Cambrils, the magnificent Parc Samà holds an orchard that houses peacocks, beautiful plants, a lagoon and a small waterfall.