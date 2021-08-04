6 Ways COVID 19 Changed Home Design Trends

Home design trends and utilization of space that best suits your needs go hand-in-hand. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, home design trends are more focused on providing a safe and comfortable environment by giving you dedicated space for all your daily activities and extra space to indulge yourself in the things you like doing the most.

Those people who are looking forward to designing and building a new house with executing ambitious architectural plans can visit www.mikegreerhomes.co.nz to design and build the perfect dream home for themselves at the most affordable rates. Using the latest home design trends, build your house based on the functionality of your house and as per your choice.

The following ways COVID-19 changed home design trends

1. Redesigned foyer/ entrance

The most change in home design trends has been made in the foyer or the entrance of everyone’s houses. Due to COVID-19, people have been redesigning their foyer/ entrance by serving it as a sanitizing zone to disinfect people from germs and viruses coming from outside.

As per the latest designing trends building a space where people can take off their dirty shoes, a place to keep their masks and sanitize their hands before entering the house, extra space for keeping coats, jackets, gloves has been of utmost priority by many households. Wet wipes, sanitizers, and disinfectants are to be kept by the door to maintain maximum sanitization.

2. Kitchen Innovations and renovations

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the regular habits of almost every person. Now you cannot mix the fresh groceries you bring from the market with other stuff. You must store fresh groceries and daily edibles in a separate space in the kitchen for a few hours and disinfect everything before using them.

This change in regular habits needs innovation and renovation in your kitchen so you can take these precautions more carefully. The new home design trends have made changes in the spacious and convenient pantry to store fresh groceries and edibles. Since several people avoid food from outside, their kitchen needs to be renovated to store the latest kitchen tools and appliances.

3. Dedicated office space

Amongst several changes in home design trends due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people have started to work from home. So they need a dedicated office space in their house to concentrate and work efficiently. Latest home design trends have let people build their personalized workspace at home where they can work comfortably and peacefully without any distractions.

With zoom meetings and video conferences, people need a spacious place to set up their workspace where they can get good connectivity, proper lighting and air conditioning, and an exquisite pleasing background that will make their video calls look classic and professional, which gives them the confidence to work efficiently. Some people have a study room that can be renovated into their workspace.

4. Indoor gym and workout space

Daily workouts and exercise not only keep you fit and help you maintain a good physique but also builds your immunity that will keep you healthy to fight against COVID-19. With gyms being shut down during pandemics, a major change has been seen in numerous homes. Home design trends have moved to have a personalized corner with gym equipment and workouts space.

People have dedicated space for indoor workout exercise, whether small or big, where they can burn some extra calories by staying home all day. Plenty of fitness freaks even have purchased some gym equipment for daily workouts for which they need a dedicated space to fitness and workout. Making all these changes within a limited space have been tedious for all interior designers.

5. Increased preference for open space

The next change in home design trends has moved to increased preference for open space. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people have been spending more time at home for that they require more open space to chill out and have a relaxing time. A well-ventilated airy space is now rising in demand. Free open space can be utilized to do anything, even the perfect place to enhance your hobbies and skills.

People with limited space have alternatives with a balcony, terrace, or an open lawn to chill and relax all day. These places are good to relax and get exposure to enough sunlight, which your body needs to enhance proper growth and enhance your well-being for the day. Fresh air and good vibes give you a peaceful quality time of your own. Since clubs and bars are closed during the pandemic, you can even utilize this open space to have a little party of your own with friends.

6. Green indoors and gardening space

A lot of people have a hobby in gardening and are attached to mother nature. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people have been able to spend more time on their hobbies. Interiors having corners for indoor plants for decoration makes your house look more lively and fresh.

Having dedicated space for gardening is also a requirement by many people who are into gardening. Innovation in home design trends has let people design their exteriors having enough space for gardening and planting trees and flowers. A terrace and balcony can be an excellent alternative for people with limited space to grow their favorite plants.

Final Thoughts

There has been a drastic change in home design trends since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and people are taking more precautionary measures to stay safe and spending more time at home as much as they can to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. This has led to several changes in home interiors as well as exteriors to some extent.

The requirements of people have shifted to giving more space for the regular activities and using every bit of corner into use as much as possible. These home designs are more likely to stay in trend till the pandemic is over, and life gets back to normal. Hence, for a better living experience, designing and renovating rooms to support primary needs is of utmost importance and with this changes the latest home design trends.