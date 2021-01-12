6 Benefits of Covid and Flu Season Disinfecting for Large Companies

The global COVID-19 pandemic changed a lot of things for us. We no longer ride the bus safely without worrying about distancing ourselves from others. Everything just feels different, and although we were taught a lesson about hygiene the hard way, we should still be somewhat appreciative of it. Hopefully, we’ll learn to disinfect and take much better care of our hygiene in the future.

For business-owners however, this pandemic wasn’t kind. Most businesses suffered an economic loss and some were even closed completely because they were considered too dangerous to operate. Spreading the virus even non-purposely in most countries was considered a serious wrong.

Businesses that include people being close one to another, such as restaurants and cafés, had to be permanently closed during the quarantine. Now that they’re re-opened, disinfection is crucial, and without it, you risk being closed once more. Here are the benefits of regularly disinfecting.

1. Permission to keep working during the pandemic

We’ve had a major lockdown during which nothing worked. However, we can’t keep our world under lockdown at all times. People have to eat and they must earn money somehow. Well, as soon as everybody realized this, we re-opened most places once more, but under one condition. They have to be regularly disinfected and follow the pre-determined protocols by the government. This is why we placed this benefit in the number one position because we feel like it’s what can ensure your business keeps operating as it should. Everything else is pointless if your business remains closed.

2. Overall prevention of any infections in your work area

As a business owner, you are responsible for anything that may or may not happen to your employees while they are at work. The thing is, you have to ensure that they’re working in a safe environment if you want to be granted permission to keep your business open throughout the pandemic. Thankfully, we will be getting vaccines soon, but until that happens you’ll have to follow protocols.

By regular disinfecting and sanitizing you’ll minimize the risk of anyone being infected with any type of a disease, whether that be the coronavirus or just the seasonal flu. If you have no infected workers you can keep being productive and no downtimes will take place. This has an impact on the motivation of your workers so let’s talk a bit about that as well.

3. Motivated workers who won’t fear anything

Every employer knows the importance of motivated workers. The happier and better they feel about working, the more revenue you can generate throughout the year. Also, they’ll be satisfied with the working environment which is something that creates positive energy and a great productive atmosphere. If your employees don’t have to turn around every two minutes to check if somebody close to them is not wearing a mask and stress about whether their desk is properly cleaned beforehand or not, they can focus on work instead, which is great. A few other measures such as placing each table at least two meters away from another and you’ll provide a completely stress-free environment for everyone who is a part of your business. Interested in learning more and perhaps even getting started? spotlesscleaningchicago.com is a website where you can learn more about this, get a quote, and become more familiar with the process.

4. No downtime for your business

No sick workers mean no downtime, and we don’t even have to go into details to know how important of a benefit this is. By having sick employees you are losing money. You have to pay them and they are not even working they are sick. And, since the covid-19 virus is quite difficult to heal in some situations, of course depending on the person’s immune system, you never know how long they’ll stay at home. By regularly disinfecting and implementing preventive measures, you are drastically reducing the risk for something like this happening.

5. You won’t get in trouble with the local inspection authorities

A lot of business-owners got in trouble over the past few months for running their workplace without implementing and utilizing the recommendations from the World’s Health Organization (The WHO), and some even got their licenses taken away by the authorities. You don’t want to go through something like this in a time when money is so valuable.

The issue with this is not even the penalty you’ll have to pay initially. As we said above, depending on how much you weren’t following protocols, you can get your right to continue working taken away completely. Don’t put an end to your career for something that costs just a few hundred dollars.

6. You won’t risk infecting your family and friends back home

Even though your workers should be your number one priority due to the fact you are legally obliged to protect them, you still have someone else to care about when you get back home, and that’s your significant other, your friends, and your children. If you are protecting your workers in your working environment, you are protecting yourself and your family as well, which is the most important thing in the world. We feel like seasonal disinfecting for large companies during the flu season and a global pandemic is a complete no-brainer. Don’t even think about it, just order the service and get it done today. You are doing everyone a favor, including yourself.

Conclusion

This pandemic is not easy for anyone but we have to do what’s recommended by the experts to minimize the numbers of infected people. Everyone is having a difficult time but if you want to keep operating your business you have to do everything it takes to keep your license and ensure your workers are healthy and motivated for work.

As always, we’re thankful for the time you took to read this article and we hope to see you in our next one. Stay safe and wear a mask.