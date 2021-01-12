4 Benefits of Disinfecting Fleets for Large Companies

The year 2020 was very tough because of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. We all had to sit at home during quarantine, be very careful when outside, when greeting people, and even when talking with people from a distance. We have to accept the fact that contracting the virus was very dangerous and posed a serious risk to everyone, especially to the older generations. However, maintaining a certain level of cleanliness and disinfection in your business can be difficult, especially if you are in the transportation/fleet industry.

You can imagine just how difficult this can be for larger companies that have hundreds of trucks in their fleet. Disinfecting every single one of them may seem like an impossible task. Even if it was possible, it would probably take days or even weeks to go through every vehicle.

Fortunately, there are businesses out there that offer fleet disinfecting and cleaning services.

However, do these businesses and larger companies understand just how important it is to keep the fleet disinfected? Do you think that it is just a waste of money? Well, if you do have such an opinion, here are several benefits your company might experience because of proper disinfection.

1. Protects against the COVID-19 virus

There are dozens of different benefits to disinfecting your fleet even outside of the pandemic, but right now, we have to focus on what is most important. The most important thing right now for your business is your employees. Or at least, they should be. As a manager or leader, it is your job to ensure that every single one of your drivers is always safe, protected, and healthy.

The moment that you put your guard down, you are exposing your employees to certain dangers and currently, the biggest danger is the COVID-19 virus.

It is vital to understand that the COVID-19 virus is easily transmitted and that it can stay on objects and surfaces for longer periods of time. We still do not know exactly how long it can stay on any surface, but we assume that it is several hours. If someone comes into contact with that surface, the virus can be transmitted.

To lower the chances of your employees contracting COVID-19, you will have to properly disinfect every single vehicle from your company. It needs to be cleaned both inside and out.

However, as I said previously, proper disinfection is not only against the coronavirus.

2. An overall safer environment for drivers

Even outside of the pandemic, disinfection services for fleets are still required. Before 2020, larger companies always made sure that all of their vehicles are always clean both in the interior and exterior. In other words, COVID-19 is not the only danger that you should be looking out for. There are other health risks that need to be acknowledged.

Even common cold can sometimes be dangerous, especially for truckers that are on the road for eight, 10, 12, or sometimes even more than that. These drivers need to be concentrated on everything around them all the time. Even the slightest health problems such as a common cold can cause them to lose focus and their level of concentration.

Bacteria, dust, dirt, and other elements can also be the cause of a certain disease or sickness. Naturally, all of those elements can be found inside of a vehicle because the driver is constantly leaving and entering the vehicle, bringing in all kinds of bacteria in it.

By disinfecting your fleet, you will ensure that your drivers are always in a healthy and safe environment. You can click here and see exactly how much proper disinfection can improve the air quality inside of the vehicle.

3. Improves comfort

It is not always about protecting your employees from certain dangers, bacteria, viruses, and other diseases. It is also very important to think about their state of mind. It is your job to ensure that they are satisfied, happy, and comfortable while driving for thousands of miles across the country. Why should you care about their level of comfort so much? Does that really have an impact on the success of your company? Well, yes, that can have a huge impact on your company.

If you do not ensure that your drivers are comfortable and satisfied in their cabin of the vehicle, it may have an impact on your performance. This is unacceptable. A truck driver needs always to be on 100%. Otherwise, their focus may start to drop and that could increase the risk of an accident. That is something that you do not want to happen.

One collision could damage the products you are transporting which could cost you tens of thousands of dollars. If someone has been injured in the collision, it could cost even a lot more than that. You should also consider the state of your driver after the collision.

Basically, if the truck is properly disinfected, the interior will be much more comfortable, eradicated of all odors, stains, and everything else that might impact one’s comfort.

4. It is better for the cargo

Proper disinfection is not just about taking care of your drivers. It is also about the products that you are transporting. It is essential to keep the entire truck as clean as possible both from the inside and the outside. The driver’s cabin should always be pristine. If possible, the exterior should also be kept clean to maintain a positive appearance.

But, the cargo area should also be kept clean to ensure the products are in a safe environment. Even if the products are safely packaged, it is still a good idea to keep the cargo area clean. This will leave a great first impression on all of your clients.

As you can see, there are quite a few benefits of disinfecting fleets for large companies. After reading through this article, I hope that now you understand the importance of such services and that you should always keep your trucks in pristine condition. This will make your employees, your clients in your company happy.