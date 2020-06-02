Hidden Dangers of a Faulty Boiler

It is common knowledge that a faulty boiler is a potential health hazard, especially if it is due to the neglect of maintaining the boiler and improper installment. Not to mention that most heating systems that are installed in almost all households are running on fossil fuels. While this is not a bad thing in itself, the potential for carbon monoxide poisoning and explosion exists.

Carbon monoxide poisoning is labeled as a “silent killer” due to its stealthy nature. To put it bluntly, you won’t know what hit you until you already have it. The symptoms are there for sure, but most people treat them like your everyday illnesses. Also, the gas has no color, so it is undetectable unless you have a detector. Not only that, but another potential hazard of explosive ignition is there as well.

Homeowners should be educated on how to spot signs of a faulty boiler and what to do next when you have one. However, do not, in any case, try to fix the boiler on your own. Remember, it runs off gas, so there is a high risk of explosion. Ask the help of a professional boiler in your area whenever you need help with your boiler to avoid the following.

Signs of A Faulty Boiler

If you suspect that your boiler has problems, it’s best to inspect it immediately. Indicators of a faulty boiler include:

Black Boiler Stains

The first and most notable sign of a faulty boiler is the black stains that appear whenever there’s a leak. If you see black stains on or around your boiler, consider contacting the right professionals to aid you.

These black stains indicate that fumes that are supposed to be released outside are seeping inside your home instead.

Faint Gas Smell

Carbon monoxide is indeed odorless. However, if your boiler isn’t burning properly, it will give off a faint, stale smell of gas, which means that something is wrong with your boiler. Don’t wait for the smell to become more pungent before you call for help.

Heavy Condensation on the Boiler Room

If your boiler isn’t getting proper ventilation, condensation will form on the windows in the area where the boiler is located. This misting is one of the by-products of combustion.

When the exhaust gasses aren’t released outside of your home, it will instead accumulate indoors. This can lead the boiler to potentially unleash carbon monoxide. Regularly check the windows in your boiler room for signs of condensation.

Hidden Dangers that a Faulty Boiler Brings

Faulty boilers pose a risk to you and your family’s safety. These dangers are:

Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Since carbon monoxide poisoning is one of the most common causes of people getting in health problems regarding boilers, it is only right to start with it. As mentioned earlier, carbon monoxide is almost impossible to spot. It is odorless and colorless. Thus, it can build up within your house without you noticing it.

There are a variety of cases where carbon monoxide leaks out the boiler. One prominent reason is the improper fitting of the boiler in the room. Carbon monoxide also happens when you don’t regularly do maintenance to your boiler. Continually forgetting to maintain your boiler is easy to forget as it is out of sight. Out of sight, out of mind, right?

According to studies, more or less 200 people go to hospitals each year because of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning. The symptoms include constant breathlessness, headaches, and stomach problems. Because these symptoms are just minor ones, people tend only to shrug it off and to link them to the common flu.

However, this can all be prevented if you are aware of the risks and dangers that faulty boilers pose. While the gas is almost impossible to detect, there are plenty of systems in the market that can help you identify carbon monoxide buildup. Most modern boilers feature an automatic sensor that uses an alarm to notify you when there is a carbon monoxide leak, or a buildup is happening within the premises.

You could also install a safety system where it can detect damage and possible explosion. It works by scanning the boiler for any defects and faults, and when it senses that the boiler is not working as it should be, it will automatically cut the fuel to stop it from working and prevent it from exploding.

Explosions

Speaking of explosions, explosive ignition is another thing you should be wary of regarding boilers. A boiler uses fossil fuels as the primary power source, making it a potential candidate for blowing up. In most cases, the first sign of a possible explosive ignition is when you fire it up, it will emit a loud noise.

While it is mostly a sign of danger, there are cases where the pressure needs readjusting or an electrical issue. Nevertheless, if you encounter this issue, it is always good to call a boiler professional to assess the boiler’s state. If you leave it without doing anything, it will explode sooner or later, as it will just become much worse. Just like cars, boilers also need constant TLC to prevent any significant defects and issues.

Boilers are Mostly Safe in General

Most modern boilers you can see in ctcair.com today have a lot of safety features installed. Things like thermostats, pressure relief valves, oxygen depletion sensors, and overheat stats.

If you have just bought a new boiler, the chances are that it will cut off the power source to prevent it from operating when something goes wrong with it. This means that when your boiler emits a weird sound and is still working regularly, there is a good chance that it is okay or needs a reboot.

Thanks to these modern designs and new features added, your safety is assured, especially today that the masses are informed about the dangers of gas. Today’s boilers pose little to no threat to you and your property, of course, if you maintain it properly and regularly.

Takeaway

Boilers are what keeps our home warm and cozy in colder climates. They are like engines that warms up the place consistently, hidden from our sight. Thus, we tend to forget about them and their maintenance. Just like our beloved cars, we should always check on them to prevent future accidents.