Dealing With Stress: 7 Amazing Tips

Almost 33% of the population around the globe deals with extreme stress issues. Among this, 77% of them confessed that stress impacts their physical health.

It is also seen that women are twice as likely to stress as men, but they also have a higher coping tendency than males. Millennials aged 18-33 have also reported the highest levels of stress recently, for which the primary reason has to be social media.

Social media platforms create an illusion of “perfect lives” and the kids’ experience issues like existential crisis, social marginalization, and self-doubt.

Further, when a human takes stress for a long time, it causes emotional distress such as depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, and personality changes.

Symptoms of high blood pressure, heart disease, insomnia, and weight issues result from stress. Some of them can also turn into severe conditions if not dealt with in time. So, it’s important to manage stress and not let it overpower your systems.

Now that we have seen what the implications stress can have on your body let’s discuss how to manage this.

1. Use music

Listening to slow, peaceful music can help you relieve stress. It relaxes your muscles and soothes your mind. It promotes healing and maintains the overall emotional health of an individual. Music releases dopamine, “the feel-good hormones” in our body, exactly why you feel a different calming effect while listening to it.

Apart from that, playing a musical instrument, singing your favorite songs, and grooving to high-end music also helps in stress therapy. That’s why you will never see a person stressed after attending a concert.

The best part about this form of stress-management technique is that it’s free of cost, always available, and probably the only one you won’t have to push yourself to do. So, the next time negativity surrounds you, put on some good music and see the magic unveil.

2. Manage social media time

As mentioned before, social media can prove to be extremely toxic for your health if used for longer hours.

A few minutes of catching up on socials, liking the pictures, and watching some reels is good. It can also motivate you to do better, seeing so many successful people achieve good feats in life.

But the other side of social media is a shiny lie that makes one feel inadequate. It can take a hit on one’s self-esteem, cause loneliness, and trigger self-harm feelings. Considering how fragile the brain is during the teen years, it can greatly affect them.

To manage your social time, try to shift your focus to reading, making a new dish, taking yourself out on self-dates, and spending time with new people.

3. Call up a friend

Talking to a good friend who listens to your problems and calms you down can help manage stress. Because, after all, we are human beings.

We crave connection and affection more than anything. It gives you a sense of belonging and also boosts your confidence.

So, whenever you feel stressed, call up your friend and talk to them. Express them how you feel, and you will be okay.

4. Practice journaling

If you do not like to talk, then journaling should be your go-to practice. Research has proved that writing your feelings helps the individual to get some clarity in their thought process.

It helps the person to understand the problem in a better way, and as you write down your problem, it also helps you reflect on the emotions that are triggering you and how to take control of them. It also provides you an opportunity to motivate yourself with a small pep-talk. So, it’s worth the shot!

5. Exercise

Exercising is one of the best ways to seek immediate relaxation and achieve stress control. During exercise, you are not only releasing your sweat, but your body is also releasing endorphins which elevates your mood and makes you feel better.

Exercising also helps you to sleep better and beat insomnia. So, call your trainer today and get back to the gym. Or if you want to start with something more peaceful, then take a walk in the nearby park or do a small run.

6. See a therapist

Seeing a therapist should never be the last option. If you feel like the stress is too much for you to bear, then go see one now.

Therapists have various procedures and exercises to help you deal with your mental struggle. Nowadays, animal therapists are also very popular in this field. Animals such as dogs and cats share a special connection with human beings.

So, it becomes quite comfortable for them to let their guard down and share their problems. But make sure they are certified from https://esacertificate.org/.

7. Spend time with yourself

Spending time with yourself away from the hustle and bustle is never a wrong idea. It soothes the mind and refreshes you from inside.

So, go out and sit in nature more often, bask in the sunsets without pictures, go to a book cafe and read, make a cup of coffee for yourself. You will feel extremely relaxed and learn to cherish the time you spent with yourself.

Over to you…

Mental issues are different from physical illnesses because they cannot be seen; they can only be felt. Only you know the struggle you are experiencing, so you are the best person to pick the right coping technique for yourself.

Try different methods to cope with your stress, and if you still don’t see any improvements, you must seek an expert’s help. Don’t let it get worse.