If you are noticing not as much hair on top of your head as you had when you were younger, you shouldn’t panic as this is a natural part of aging for pretty much everyone. Your genes deteriorate as you age, and your body reflects this by producing less of the compounds that encourage hair growth.

While thinning hair is nothing to be embarrassed about, it’s not something you need to just accept if you want to fight it. Using the right combination of clinical products, such as a hair growth shampoo, and strategies you can slow down the process of hair loss and keep the hair you have looking its best.

Let’s take a look at some tips for dealing with thinning hair as a male.

A hair growth shampoo

A hair growth shampoo and conditioner package, like the one available at Max3, could be highly beneficial to you in your fight to maintain your hair. These products work halt and slow down the process that causes hair loss, enabling you to keep your great looking hair for as long as possible.

Volumizing shampoo and conditioner

Another technique to combat your hair loss that you might try is a thickening or volumizing shampoo and conditioner. These products are designed to make the thinning hair you have look denser, giving the impression of a fuller head of healthy hair.

This is more of a stop-gap measure and isn’t sustainable as a long-term hair-loss prevention method. You should take the time to make an appointment with your doctor and ask for their opinion on how you can find an appropriate treatment.

Hair transplantation

This is, as the name implies, the process of having hair surgically transplanted onto your scalp. Hair transplantation is quite more invasive and expensive than other techniques but might be the ideal solution for you.

Creative styling

Another way to deal with your receding hairline is to get creative with hairstyles that can disguise the fact your hair is falling out. There are plenty of ways you can style your hair to make it appear thicker or disguise the area where you’re losing the most volume.

Lots of great male hairstyles like the ‘crew-cut’ and ‘textured crop’ are an excellent way for men with thinning hair to draw attention away from the issue whilst it looking like just another hairstyle.

Disguising it

You can also hide your thinning hair by using products like hair fix sprays with apply a series of fibres to your hair that make it look thicker and fill in blank spots. These products have come a long way in the last 20 years and are much better at what they do.

The way the product works is that it distributes the proteins in the thin patches of your hair and the fibres cling through electrostatics to your existing strands. This helps to stop the scalp from showing and can be the perfect solution if you only have a stray thin patch here or there.

Accepting it

Of course, one of the best ways to deal with your thinning hair is to accept it and age gracefully. While going bald might have been an embarrassing thing for men in the past, this is simply no longer the case as lots of male celebrities today are bald or balding and are considered ‘sexy’.

Just take a look at the ‘top sexiest men’ lists from the last decade and you’ll see plenty of completely bald-headed men in the top 10’s. There is no reason to fight baldness if you don’t allow yourself to become embarrassed by it.

Conclusion

As you can see, there are lots of different approached to dealing with thinning hair as a male. The most important thing to remember is that this isn’t a death sentence for your sex appeal, and it won’t affect the way your loved ones see you.