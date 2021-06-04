Is There any Difference in CBD Oils? 2021 Guide

CBD, or Cannabidiol, can be described as nothing short of a revolution. It is interesting to see how a compound of a plant can create a whole new industry. Not only that, we can see that this industry generates billions of US dollars annually on a global scale. What is even more interesting is that a majority of countries haven’t legalized it yet.

So, we can expect these figures to get even higher in the future. That’s why so many companies from all over the world have decided to take advantage and take the prime spots in this ever-evolving industry. For those who don’t know, we are talking about the second-biggest compound found in cannabis, after well-known THC. That’s why so many people find it interesting.

The reason is that CBD doesn’t cause any psychological effects on the user. Plus, it provides users with a wide array of different health benefits. When you see that this is the combination, you will see that it cannot get any better than that. To take a look at some of the products, check wayofleaf.com.

Since there are too many options in front of them, people are uncertain about which one of these should they choose. So, we will talk about the variances that can have a big influence on the decision of which one of these you should buy. Let’s take a look at some of these.

The Main Types of CBD Oil

Before we discuss all the different aspects of CBD oil, let’s take a look at the main types of this product.

1. Isolate

The first type we would like to talk about is an isolate. It means that these products have only cannabidiol, and it doesn’t include any other compound we can find in cannabis. If you take a look at the market, you will see that it is often sold in the form of powder or a crystal. But that doesn’t mean you cannot find it in the form of oil.

The production process is the same as it is with any other kind of oil. The only difference is that the product is filtered out after it is extracted. After that, it goes through a couple of processes, we will not go into right now, which have the aim of removing all of the other compounds. Most people use it solely for vaping or by the sublingual method.

2. Full Spectrum

Full-spectrum is a different concept from the one we’ve mentioned previously. It means that cannabidiol is not the only compound we can find inside these products. If you are interested in products that have a certain level of THC, be sure to check this type. The easiest way to describe these oils is to say that they represent an extract from the plant, without filtering.

Even though you can find THC displayed on the package, you will not get high when you use it. The good thing about these products is that you will receive all the medical benefits provided by all other compounds found in this plant.

3. Broad Spectrum

Now, it is important to talk about full-spectrum products. The easiest way to describe this one is to say that it is something between the previous two types. It needs to be said that this one has all the compounds inside it, except THC.

Coming across this one can be somewhat harder than finding other types. As you can presume, you can find it especially in countries and states where THC is completely illegal. The reason is quite obvious, it will not show up in any kind of drug test designed for looking for THC specifically.

4. The Intensity

The first and most obvious difference you will come across is, of course, the intensity. The reason why there are so much different ones is that not every person can use CBD oil of the same strength. Some people will be comfortable with using stronger ones, and those who will try it, and see that it is too much for them. So, we would advise you not to start with a strong one. Instead, use a weaker one and increase it until you have found the perfect level.

5. The THC Level

Many people are not aware of the fact that there always a certain level of THC in every CBD oil. Therefore, it is an absolute must for you to check this level before you use a certain product. At the same time, some countries have a regulation that allows a certain percentage. For instance, US states that don’t allow THC, make a compromise and allow a certain level, 0.3%.

In case you live in a state or a country where it is completely legal, you should only pay attention to these levels. The reason is quite obvious. If you don’t want to feel any psychoactive effect, you should opt for CBD oils that have 0.3% or lower. In case you want to feel it, look for those with higher levels. We can see that some products have a high level. Therefore, you should pay attention to these percentages, or you will certainly have some unpleasant effects.

How Different it is from Hemp Oil?

One of the commonest misconceptions people have about CBD oil is that it is the same thing as hemp oil. Therefore, we would like to elaborate on the differences. The main difference is that CBD oil is made directly from leaves and flowers. At the same time, hemp oil originates from seeds, which means that the level of CBD is so low, that it is almost non-existent.

In Conclusion

At the end of the article, you can see that there is much more to CBD oil than meets the eye. Therefore, you will need to inform yourself about all the crucial features before you are ready to make the best possible choice. Here, you can inform yourself exactly about that. We are sure that you will find these useful and that they will have a crucial role in your future decisions.