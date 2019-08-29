5 Benefits and Uses of CBD Oil

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Cannabidiol (CBD) often gets a bad rap and lumped into the category of illegal drugs. While the laws surrounding CBD and marijuana are different in each state, many states are all for the use of CBD oil, given that it is hemp-derived and produced according to state regulations.

As per a survey conducted by experts working at verifiedcbd.com, CBD has been used for centuries for a variety of uses, and it is becoming increasingly popular now for a whole host of uses and the benefits it provides. From sleep to skincare and pain management to anxiety, CBD is finding a place in everyone’s medicine cabinets across the country.

Here are just 5 ways in which people are using and benefiting from CBD oil:

1. Improves sleep

CBD has so many great benefits for the body and can be used to treat numerous conditions. By keeping those conditions in check with a daily dose of CBD, you can sleep better at night, without the worry or interruption by pain or anxiety.

Plus, it can aid those who struggle to fall asleep and get a good nights’ rest. CBD calms the mind and calms the heart rate to help you easily drift off to sleep.

Research is continually finding that CBD is an effective sleep aid, plus it’s natural. With research ongoing, the effectiveness and safety long-term use of CBD oil for sleep has not yet been established.

2. Positive effect on brain health

The University College of London has conducted studies in which they found CBD oil to have positive effects on brain health, especially in people with multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, and other neurological conditions.

Using CBD causes the brain’s hippocampus to generate new neurons, which helps to prevent neurodegeneration and a patient’s natural cognitive decline.

If you want to add CBD to your daily supplement regime, be sure to buy from a verified site to ensure that your CBD oil is on the best quality to deliver the benefits.

3. Relieves pain and inflammation

CBD has become well-known for its anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties. CBD oil can be used as a topical remedy or ingested orally to treat a range of pain from joint pain to migraines and so many more.

Since pain is often caused by inflammation. CBD is a beneficial remedy to aid relief from both ailments. CBD is also being used more and more for treating nerve pain of various types.

4. CBD in skincare

One of the latest developments to come out of the CBD space is CBD in skincare. With a range of benefits like the stimulation of healthy shedding and regrowth, CBD and CBD essential oil are being used in skincare products to achieve a glowing complexion.

Additionally, CBD can also benefit your skin in terms of anti-aging and preventing wrinkles.

For those with sensitive skin and skin conditions, CBD has been found to have soothing properties and can be used to treat sunburn and skin rashes, eczema, and psoriasis.

5. Helps to cope with anxiety and depression

In an extremely fast-paced world, many people find themselves suffering from stress, anxiety, and depression.

Studies have confirmed what many patients have experienced first-hand, and that is relief from their anxious symptoms by using CBD oil.

CBD aids the brain in accessing the ‘bliss molecule’ anandamide and our ‘happy hormone’ serotonin and reduces their breakdown. This helps patients to feel more relaxed and less stressed and anxious.

Some conditions that CBD is being used to treat include: