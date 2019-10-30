DIY Louboutins Are A Boon For The Red Paint Industry

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

A real pair of Christian Louboutin heels will set you back anywhere from $800 to $2000 (“A stupid pair of shoes should never cost the same amount as a fair condition ’95 Nissan Maxima!” — my dad), which means they’re not a realistic footwear option for most people. But hey, if the recession and crumbling global economy have taught us anything, it’s that a little creativity will get you far.

With that in mind, women in the UK have taken to handpainting the soles of their shoes bright red to mimic Louboutin’s signature look, a trend which has surprised and delighted paint sellers. “Many people tend to look at magazines to get the right paint color for walls and furniture, but we’ve noticed significant numbers of girls color-matching tester pots to pictures of designer shoes in fashion magazines,” said Peter Rooney, manager of a London Homebase store where red paint sales have “rocketed.” And apparently the technique works. According to one woman who wore her painted sole shoes to a wedding: “I received so many compliments about my gorgeous shoes but I didn’t have the heart to confess they were DIY fakes.”

So, what do you think of this designer DIY? Would you ever try it for yourself?

