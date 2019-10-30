5 Top Reasons to Hire a Car Accident Attorney

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

As a driver, you should be attentive to the road. But this doesn’t mean other drivers will follow relevant traffic laws. In such a case, an accident is inevitable.

Yes, after an accident, the last thing on your list is hiring an attorney. But between expensive car repairs and possible doctor visits, your plate is full.

That’s why you need injury lawyers such as one at ArashLaw to alleviate your burdens. The attorneys will also boost your chances of getting compensation for your damages.

Here are the primary reasons why you need to hire Arash Law Injury lawyers to handle your claim.

Expertise and Experience

Nothing is simple about the law when dealing with car accidents. Without legal representation, you’re at the mercy of your insurance companies. And the worst part, they’ll have lawyers to handle your case.

Remember, the insurance company is in the industry for profit. As such, they’ll seek to protect their interests, which translates to zero or lower payouts.

A competent lawyer levels the playing ground leading to fair treatment.

Increase the Value of Your Claim

The insurance company’s first offer is never the best. But then how much money makes the best deal?

A car accident claim isn’t easy to value. Without legal help, you’ll be at a disadvantage.

The medical bills, vehicle repairs, or replacements should add up. In case of severe injuries, you may not get back to your job. The claim should include the future loss of income.

The physical and psychological pain should also feature here.

Quality Legal Services

A competent attorney understands the laws regarding the statute of limitations. For a claim to be valid, it must be filed within these time limits. Any legal action after the expiry of this period is null and void.

But what happens if you suffer serious injuries?

You’ll spend your time in hospitals seeking treatments. By the time you heal, you’ll be ineligible to sue. Hire a lawyer today to handle the case as you try the treatment.

Knowing When to Settle

Not all accidental claims deserve to end in a court of law. The court process is long, tumultuous, and the judge can decide either way.

A good lawyer knows when to settle or proceed to court. They’ll also advise you on the steps to take for winning a case.

You Only Have One Chance

Some people forget the option of hiring an attorney to save on costs. Without legal representation, you stand slimmer chances of winning a case in court. Or you’ll get a lower deal for your claim.

If you lose your case, you’ll not be eligible to file again. Thus, you must hire a competent lawyer to represent you in court. Such a lawyer should only get their fees after winning a case in court.

Hire the Right Car Accident Lawyer

Hiring a car accident attorney presents several benefits to your claim. It ensures you’re getting the best legal representation, thus boosting your chances of getting fair compensation.