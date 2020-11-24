Do You Need to Refrigerate Your CBD Products – 2020 Guide

The popularity of Cannabidiol products is no new thing. Because of its many benefits for wellness, you will find it in almost every household today. Whether you plan to buy the CBD products from stores near you or an online source like TheCbdSupplier, getting a high-quality product must be your first priority.

Thanks to the many types of research done on its use and benefits, today CDB is not only used for wellness maintenance but also for pain, anxiety, and depression. Because Cannabidiol is a natural substance derived from the hemp plant, its effects can deteriorate with time, especially if not kept under favorable conditions. Because many people begin to buy these products, there is confusion regarding its storage. Since CBD is sensitive to several things, here are a few things you need to take care of while storing Cannabidiol oils, edibles, or tinctures.

Things to avoid when storing Cannabidiol products

Whether you are buying a CBD oil, a CBD edible of a tincture, here are three main things you need to avoid when storing these products:

1. Direct light

When you buy Cannabidiol products, you must have noticed a note saying “keep away from sunlight”. So, if you want the CBD products to stay effective for longer, don’t ignore this statement. Exposing your CBD products to sunlight will only degrade its effectiveness. Although many companies use packaging that protects the product from sunlight, it is still advised you keep the product in dark places. Furthermore, you can also wrap them with aluminum foil to ensure they stay out of the light.

2. Heat

It is important that you avoid any contact with CBD oils with heat. Direct heat or increased temperature can ruin the products. Since Cannabidiol comes from hemp plant extraction, the natural chemicals may react differently to heat. As a result, its effectiveness can be compromised.

Thus, if you are keeping the products in your kitchen, make sure you store them in a place that is far from the stove. So, the heat from a stove doesn’t ruin it.

3. Air

Just as heat and light, air can also tamper with the effectiveness of CBD products. Although manufacturers make sure the packaging reduces air contact as much as possible, you still need to be careful. Since air contains oxygen, it can react with the natural chemicals of CBD and start the oxidation process. As a result, its effectiveness can be altered. This is precisely why it comes in tight air bottles and oral applications.

Refrigerating Cannabidiol products

As mentioned above, the three main points you need to keep in mind while storing CBD products are:

Dark place

Cool place

Airtight place

Keeping these things in mind, the only place that fits the criteria is the refrigerator. You might have the habit of placing medicines, especially syrups in the refrigerator and consider this situation not so different.

To ensure the chemicals in CBD stay unaltered and beneficial for long, you need to place it in a dark place and at an optimal temperature. If you take a look at the packaging, you will find a note that will give you information regarding the maximum temperature limit. Simply, set the refrigerator to that limit and place the products in it. This is, by far, the most convenient and suitable way of ensuring the long life of your CBD products.

However, keeping the CBD products in the refrigerator for a long has also known to reduce their effectiveness. Since the constant cold temperature also begins to alter the chemical compositions. That’s why make sure you are placing them in the refrigerator but not for a very long time. You can set time or intervals and place them in the refrigerator for that time.

Freezing Cannabidiol products

Freezing Cannabidiol products is a bit controversial. Were some people suggest that freezing it will make it cloudy and ruin the natural chemical composition, others suggest otherwise. Most people like to buy CBD products in bulk. For those who purchase in bulk and want the product to stay the most effective, they can store it in the freezer. But, once you have opened the product, don’t place it in the freezer as it will cause more damage than good. As the ait0tight seal is broken, the products are exposed to air. In such a situation, when you freeze the product, the decomposition of components occurs.

Shelf storage of Cannabidiol products

Apart from keeping them in the refrigerator, you can increase the shelf-life of these products by taking the following precautions:

Cannabidiol oils

CBD oils are a composition of extracts plus a carrier oil. Therefore, the best place to store them is in a dark and dry shelf. You can store it where you keep other oils like olive oil or coconut oil. However, you can place them in the refrigerator for smaller intervals to ensure maximum life span and especially in summer.

Cannabidiol edibles

CBD edibles are more perishable than other forms. Therefore, storing them can get a little tricky. To increase longevity, it is better to store such edibles in the freezer. However, make sure you never pass the expiration date on these edibles.

Cannabidiol tinctures

CBD tinctures are mostly used for oral purposes and are probably the most long-lasting form. To ensure these last for a very long time, you can pour the tincture in a blue or amber bottle with a dripper and place it in the refrigerator. Although most bottles come in such colors and also with airtight packaging if not, you know what to do.

Storing the CBD products in the right way can save you from sending a lot of money on them. Besides, it ensures the long life of the product as well. So, the next time you are buying a CBD product, make sure you take the necessary precautions to keep it safe and store it properly, so it lasts a longer time than your previous one.